Razorbacks' Latest Run-rule Win at States Up! Starting to Become Routine

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Arkansas beat BYU 11-1 in a game that ended after five innings because of the run rule.

These early endings are becoming familiar.

The Razorbacks improved to 7-1 with their seventh game this season ending early under the mercy rule.

Arkansas took the lead in the second inning when Dakota Kennedy hit a sacrifice fly that scored a run. The Cougars tied the game in the fourth with two straight doubles, but Arkansas quickly took control with a big inning.

Add 'em up 📊



A BYU error, in addition to an RBI groundout from Kailey Wyckoff and Atalyia Rijo, increases our lead to five.



B4 | Arkansas 6, BYU 1 pic.twitter.com/d8HUZfJ1Va — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 14, 2026

Freshman Saylor Timmerman started on the mound for the Hogs. She pitched 3.1 innings, allowing only one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one batter. Timmerman kept BYU hitters off balance before giving way to relief.

Reliever Robyn Herron came in to pitch 2.1 innings without giving up a hit. Herron struck out four batters and walked one, earning the win and improving her record to 4-0 on the season.

Reagan Johnson was one of the standout hitters for Arkansas. She went 3-for-3 at the plate, scored twice, walked, and stole a base. Her performance led the Razorbacks’ offense.

Brinli Bain and Karlie Davison also had good days at the plate. Both players collected multiple hits, and Davison drove in two runs with a double. Ella McDowell added two RBIs with a single in the fourth inning.

For those at home wondering...@tiannabell_ absolutely RAKES pic.twitter.com/lAbeUJhKhH — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 14, 2026

How Game Unfolded

The game began with Timmerman retiring BYU in order in the top of the first inning. That set the tone for Arkansas on defense early.

In the bottom of the first, Johnson got the first hit with a single. McDowell then hit a ground ball that the BYU second baseman made a diving stop on, but the Razorbacks couldn’t push a run across that inning.

Arkansas scored its first run in the second inning. Atalyia Rijo singled, and she later scored on Kennedy’s sacrifice fly to give the Hogs the lead.

BYU answered in the top of the fourth, tying it at 1-1 on two consecutive doubles. But Arkansas took control in its half of the inning.

The Hogs loaded the bases with a fielding error, a walk, and a single. McDowell then hit a single that put Arkansas ahead. A mix of runs came in on another error, groundouts and Davison’s two-run double, pushing the Razorbacks ahead 8-1.

Herron kept BYU from scoring in the fifth, striking out two and allowing just a walk. In Arkansas’ half of the fifth, Johnson reached base and moved to second on a McDowell walk.

Robyn Herron is good at softball@robynherronn fans two more during her second scoreless frame of the day.



Looking to end this one early in the bottom half



M5 | Arkansas 8, BYU 1 pic.twitter.com/0QYJIgByrN — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 14, 2026

Run Rule Seals Game

Tianna Bell ended the game with a three-run home run to right field. It was her second homer of the season and capped the 11-1 victory under the run rule.

The win was the seventh run-rule game for Arkansas this season. The Razorbacks have outscored opponents 93-13 in those games, showing a strong offense and pitching staff.

Johnson reached her 56th career stolen base, tying her for fourth all-time in Arkansas history. She now has 234 career hits, second in program history, and needs 28 more to break the team record.

Freshman Bain reached base safely for the eighth straight game, showing consistency in her first collegiate season.

Arkansas will play again at the States Up! Invitational against host Texas State at 6 p.m. after being moved due to rain.

Hogs Feed