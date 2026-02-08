Razorbacks Put 21 on Akron as Bats Break Open in Run-rule Win Early

Arkansas wasted no time setting the tone Sunday, piling up runs early and often in a 21-3 run-rule victory over Akron at St. John Stadium.

The Razorbacks scored in each of the first three innings and finished the game in five, recording one of the most productive offensive performances in program history.

Arkansas pushed across 21 runs on 18 hits, marking the second-highest run total the program has ever posted and tying for the fourth-most hits in a single game.

The Hogs showed patience at the plate, power throughout the lineup and constant pressure on Akron’s pitching staff from the opening inning forward.

Driven by Dakota 🚀 pic.twitter.com/9AGVufFxKp — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 8, 2026

Four home runs highlighted the scoring outburst, but the damage went far beyond the long ball, as Arkansas consistently moved runners and cashed in scoring chances.

Multiple players delivered multi-hit performances, and nearly every spot in the lineup contributed to the final tally.

The Razorbacks’ offense also continued a trend that has defined the program in recent seasons, thriving when it strings hits together in bunches.

Arkansas has now won 74 of its last 79 games when recording at least 10 hits, a mark reinforced by Sunday’s showing.

Hard Hitting Hogs pic.twitter.com/kWpTDvek8a — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 8, 2026

First-Inning Surge Sets the Tone

Arkansas opened the game with six runs in the first inning, immediately putting pressure on Akron.

A leadoff double set the stage, followed by a string of baserunners that quickly turned into runs.

Kennedy Miller delivered the biggest blow of the inning with a grand slam, pushing the Razorbacks firmly into command.

The Hogs added eight more runs in the second inning, turning a strong start into a runaway advantage.

A solo home run opened the frame, and Arkansas followed with disciplined at-bats that produced both walks and timely hits.

Hits with runners on base kept the line moving, and defensive miscues by Akron only added to the scoring.

By the time the second inning ended, Arkansas had built a lead that left little doubt about the outcome.

The Razorbacks continued to apply pressure in the third inning, tacking on additional runs without relying solely on power.

Consistent contact and smart baserunning kept Akron from settling into any rhythm.

Pushin' 🅿️



Payton Burnham fans two while retiring the Zips in order!



E3 | Arkansas 15, Akron 0 pic.twitter.com/YW2EBHckAY — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 8, 2026

Balanced Lineup Drives Big Numbers

Miller finished with a team-high five runs batted in, adding a double to her grand slam as part of a three-hit day.

Dakota Kennedy also recorded three hits and drove in three runs while scoring multiple times.

Ashtyn Reichardt and Atalyia Rijo each added three RBIs, with both players leaving the yard during the game.

Six Razorbacks recorded multi-hit performances, underscoring the depth of the lineup.

Arkansas also received production from the bottom of the order, extending innings and creating additional scoring chances.

Pinch hitters made the most of their opportunities, continuing a theme of contributions from throughout the roster.

The Hogs finished the game with 18 hits, their highest single-game total since the 2020 season.

That consistent output kept Akron’s defense on the field for extended stretches and wore down the pitching staff.

Every inning brought fresh traffic on the bases, leaving little room for Akron to regroup.

Ribbies from Rijo@AtalyiaRijo8 drives in ✌️ on a two RBI single!



T2 | Arkansas 10, Akron 0 pic.twitter.com/ghxvuB8vpB — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 8, 2026

Pitching Complements Offensive Explosion

Payton Burnham earned the win in the circle for Arkansas, improving to 1-1 on the season.

Burnham struck out seven batters over three innings while allowing just one hit and no walks.

Her command helped neutralize Akron’s lineup early and prevented any momentum shift.

Lexi King and Reis Beuerlein combined to pitch the final two innings in relief.

Akron’s scoring came late, including a two-run home run in the fourth inning, but the outcome was already decided.

Arkansas answered immediately, responding with additional runs in the bottom half to maintain control.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Courtney Deifel addresses the team after practice Thursday for the Super Regional on Friday against the Ole Miss Rebels at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

Deifel Emphasizes Teamwide Contribution

Arkansas coach Courtney Deifel pointed to the team’s overall approach as a key takeaway from the win.

“I loved our presence; I loved our intent today,” Deifel said. “You could feel our presence throughout the offensive lineup.”

She highlighted the way the lineup stayed aggressive without pressing, even as the lead grew.

Deifel also credited Burnham’s outing in the circle for setting a calm tone early in the game.

“Everybody got an opportunity, and everybody contributed, and that is the strength of this team,” she said.

The Razorbacks also reached several program milestones during the game, adding historical context to the performance.

The win closed a strong weekend for the Hogs and provided momentum heading into the next tournament. Reagan Johnson moved into second place on Arkansas’ all-time career hits list with her 228th hit.

Arkansas now turns its attention to the States Up! Invitational in San Marcos, Texas. The Razorbacks will open the event with games against Wichita State and Clemson.

Hogs Feed