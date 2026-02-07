Razorbacks Rip Through Season Opener With Run-Rule Wins at Kickin’ Chicken Classic

CONWAY, S.C. — If you like your softball with a side of intensity and an extra helping of offense, the Arkansas line-up served up exactly that Friday at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic.

The No. 8 ranked Razorbacks didn’t just win, they roughed up both Virginia and Akron in run-rule fashion to open the season 2-0 before most folks’ second cup of coffee.

What Courtney Deifel's team put on display will make Arkansas fans grin in anticipation of what may be to come this season. The Razorbacks got a bit excessive on offense while mixing in a healthy dose of chaos.

In Game 1, Arkansas scored 17 runs — a new season-opener record for the program — and in the nightcap they scored nine. Combined, that’s a short day’s work if you’re in the run-rule business.

In the first game, the Razorbacks pounced on Virginia early. A 10-run first inning set the tone thanks to six hits, three walks and an error that sent the Cavaliers reeling.

Dakota Kennedy drew a walk to start things off, and by the time Ella McDowell’s two-run homer sailed to left, you could practically hear coaches from the next teams up letting their players know to get ready because the game before them was going to be a short one.

Senior lefty Robyn Herron did her part on the mound, striking out four while giving up a lone run on three hits in four innings.

Reagan Johnson paced the offense with three runs batted in and a stolen base.

By the time the dust settled in the seventh inning — well, fifth inning, technically, since it was a run-rule — Arkansas led 17-1.

Fresh Faces, Familiar Results

If the first game was about breaking records, the second was all about newcomers making the most of their shot.

Freshman right-hander Saylor Timmerman picked up her first collegiate win, striking out two and allowing a single unearned run. She did what good pitchers do — keep the ball over the plate and let her fielders handle the rest.

Meanwhile, on offense, freshman catcher Brinli Bain led the Razorbacks at the plate with four RBIs.

Atalyia Rijo went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Cam Harrison came in to close out the 9-1 victory, tossing two scoreless innings with three strikeouts for her first save.

Not bad for a day’s work when you only need five innings.

Smooth sailing ⛵️



Herron and the Hogs keep Virginia at bay



T5 | Arkansas 13, Virginia 1 pic.twitter.com/k9Q1Hiycob — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 6, 2026

Deifel’s Take: Tone, Composure, Competition

Deifel wasn’t exactly surprised by the offensive barrage.

“I thought our team just set a really good tone in the beginning,” Deifel said. “How can you not say that when you score 10 runs in the first inning of Game 1 of the season?”

Deifel was quick to stress that it wasn’t just about runs — it was about how the Razorbacks handled pressure moments with two outs.

“This team just had really great composure all day,” Deifel said.

As for the pitching, she summed it up rather simply.

“Robyn threw well in Game 1,” Deifel said. "Saylor got to come in and finish and start the next one, and then Cam came in and shut the door.”

What’s Next

Sure, today was fun for scoring 26 runs, but Deifel pointed out it was fun because the team competed.

“They trusted their preparation and their competitive energy throughout the day was at a really good spot,” Deifel said.

Looking ahead, the Razorbacks go back to the Kickin’ Chicken Classic slate Saturday against Virginia again at 10 a.m., then Coastal Carolina later at 3 p.m..

If Friday’s performance is any indication, the SEC faithful might have an early gauge of how this team will operate — loud bats, steady arms, and a willingness to run up the scoreboard.

