Arkansas gets second shot at Ole Miss with history on line
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas softball finally got one monkey off its back by beating Oklahoma State in the regional final and clinching the team's fourth Super Regional appearence in school history.
But to truly set the 2025 team apart from the 28 that came before it since the start of the program in 1997, Arkansas needs two more wins. The Razorbacks have never advanced to the College World Series.
It seems only fitting that the team waiting for them is a team Arkansas is very familiar with — Ole Miss. The Rebels upset the No. 13 Arizona Wildcats in the Tucson Regional by prevailing in a winner take-all game, 7-3 Sunday night.
The Razorbacks have a good record all-time against Ole Miss. Arkansas is 43-35 all-time against the Rebels, including 11-8 during the Deifel's time as head coach.
The Razorbacks have never lost a game at Bogle Park against Ole Miss with her at the helm (6-0). This year's season series was a different story.
Arkansas opened with the Rebels in early March on the road at one of its low points in the season. The two teams met in Oxford at the start of SEC play.
Ole Miss outscored Arkansas 18-4 in the first two games of the series. The Razorbacks dropped both games in uncompetitive fashion.
Even though Arkansas outscored Ole Miss for the series with a 20-3 rout in the finale, Deifel still had to have a heart-to-heart with the team after the rough start.
"It's not what we expected,” Deifel said after the series. “It was not a version of ourselves that we had seen. It was very uncharacteristic in every facet. It's one of those things where you don't want to give it too much life because it's not who we are, but it was back-to-back days of it."
Arkansas turned it around to some tune, going 14-8 the rest of the way in conference play, despite getting swept by No. 1 Oklahoma the next series.
"How we get out of this is working together,” Deifel said. "A lot of times when you have games like that or scores like that and you're not used to it per se, you can start looking and going well that’s bad or that’s bad. We all needed to be better from everyone of us in our circle."
For this team to truly enter uncharted waters, Arkansas gets the chance to end the team's season that got their SEC slate off to such a sour start. Only one player, left fielder Raigan Kramer, is left from the 2022 Super Regional team that lost to Texas.
Arkansas will get back-to-back prime time slots on national television for the best two out of three Super Regionals after all three games of the regional for the Razorbacks were on ESPN+.
Game 1 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and will be broadcast on ESPNU. Game 2 will be 8 p.m. Saturday, although a network has not been announced yet.
A winner take-all game will be played Sunday, if necessary, with a trip to the Women's College World Series on the line.