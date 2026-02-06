Trends This Decade Not Good for Hogs Saturday Against Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This weekend, the No. 21 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will head down to Starkville for a game that will wrap before most people sit down to chow down on lunch.

Chances are most Hogs fans aren't well versed in the Bulldogs and what head coach Chris Jans has stocked away on his roster this season. For the record, Mississippi State is tied with Ole Miss for 12th in the SEC.

At the moment, the Bulldogs have won only one of their last seven games with that lone win coming at LSU. They then returned to form by losing at Missouri earlier this week, 84-79.

However, one thing history tells us is what Mississippi State is up to before they play the Hogs means nothing. Hogs fans take note of several SEC teams that tend to be a thorn in the Razorbacks' side, but they probably don't realize Arkansas has yet to win a single game in Starkville this decade.

In fact, even when Eric Musselman had the Hogs going to back-to-back Elite 8's, Mississippi State was still a pain to deal with. That's why the Razorbacks are 3-5 against the Bulldogs this decade.

History says Arkansas probably can't get within seven points in Starkville this weekend. If that's the case, it will be because Mississippi State veteran guard Josh Hubbard willed it to be so.

The junior has had multiple 30+ point games in SEC play this season and is almost guaranteed to put up at least 20 points while also being highly effective in steals and rebounds.

In addition to looking up trends this decade about Mississippi State as it pertains to the Razorbacks, we took the time to log every SEC game Arkansas has played over that time. What it yielded was some rather interesting trends.

SEC favors state of Alabama over Arkansas

It became well known back during Musselman's time at Arkansas that the SEC kept making his teams go to Tuscaloosa twice for every time it made Nate Oats come to Fayetteville. However, what no one noticed was the same thing was happening with Auburn as well.

The Hogs have traveled to each five times with only three games in return. Auburn will return a home game later this season, but Alabama will stretch it to three games at Arkansas this decade and six at Alabama once the Razorbacks make their trip to Tuscaloosa in a couple of weeks.

Who doesn't want to come to Bud Walton?

Teams are surprisingly better at Bud Walton Arena than expected. However, there are three teams that want no part of having to hit the road to face Arkansas. LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M appear to be a combined 1-12 against the Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena with Mizzou having the lone win, 81-68, back in 2021.

Who doesn't want to see Hogs coming to their building?

Neither Kentucky, nor Ole Miss, want to see Arkansas walking into their building. Both are 1-3 against the Razorbacks this decade with both snatching their home wins during Musselman's disastrous final season where he recruited a group of players that had no chemistry nor heart.

Which city does Arkansas want to avoid?

This one is easy. Arkansas wants no part of going to College Station. Ironically, that terrible 2024 team is the only Razorbacks team to win at Texas A&M this decade.

They also haven't won a game at Tennessee, nor at Mississippi State this decade. They are also 1-5 at LSU, and 1-4 each at Alabama and Auburn.

Between those five teams, the Hogs are 4-24 on the road, which is pretty embarrassing. However, that makes things even more embarrassing for Kentucky over that span to keep losing in Rupp to Arkansas.

Which team does Arkansas want to draw most outside of Bud Walton?

The Hogs have seen some of these teams multiple times on neutral floors because of the SEC Tournament. So, the question at hand is between road games and SEC Tournament games, which is the best team for Arkansas to face?

Turns out that would be Vanderbilt. The Hogs are 4-1 against the Commodores with a perfect 2-0 record in the SEC Tournament.

You wanna bet?

The most solid trend here is for Arkansas to win the first game of the SEC Tournament, then lose the second so the Hogs can get back home to either work on prepping and resting for a long run in the NCAA Tournament or giving the coaching extra time to look for a new job.

Every single year this season, the Razorbacks won their opening game of the SEC Tournament. The only season in which they didn't lose the following game was in 2020 because a few minutes after Arkansas knocked off Vanderbilt, the entire world of college basketball was shut down because of COVID.

How Arkansas fared against each SEC team this decade

Alabama Crimson Tide (2-6)

Home:

(2021: 81-66, W)

(2023: 84-69, L)

(2025: 85-81, L)

-

Away:

(2020: 82-78, W)

(2021: 90-59, L)

(2022: 68-67, L)

(2023: 86-83, L)

(2024: 92-88, L)

-

Neutral:

DNP





Auburn Tigers (4-5)

Home:

(2020: 79-76, OT, L)

(2021: 75-73, W)

(2022: 80-76,OT, W)

-

Away:

(2021: 97-85, W)

(2023: 72-59, L)

(2024: 83-51, L)

(2025: 67-60, L)

(2026: 95-73, L)

-

Neutral:

(2023: 76-73, W)



Florida Gators (3-3)

Home:

(2021: 75-64, W)

(2023: 84-65, W)

(2025: 71-63, L)

-

Away:

(2020: 73-68, L)

(2022: 82-74, W)

(2024: 90-68, L)

-

Neutral:

Georgia Bulldogs (5-3)

Home:

(2021: 99-69, W)

(2023: 97-62, L)

(2024: 78-75, W)

(2025: 68-65, W)

-

Away:

(2020: 99-89, L)

(2022: 99-73, W)

(2024: 76-66, L)

(2026: 90-76, W)

-

Neutral:

DNP

Kentucky Wildcats (4-5)

Home:

(2020: 73-66, L)

(2022: 75-73, W)

(2023: 88-79, L)

(2024: 63-57, L)

(2026: 85-77, L)

-

Away:

(2021: 81-80, W)

(2023: 88-73, W)

(2024: 111-102, L)

(2025: 89-79, W)

-

Neutral:

DNP

LSU Tigers (9-6)

Home:

(2020: 99-90, W)

(2021: 83-75, W)

(2022: 77-76, W)

(2023: 60-40, W)

(2024: 94-83, W)

(2025: 70-58, W)

(2026: 85-81, W)

-

Away:

(2020: 79-77, L)

(2021: 92-76, L)

(2022: 65-58, W)

(2023: 60-57, L)

(2024: 95-74, L)

(2025: 78-74, L)

-

Neutral:

(2021: 78-71, L)

(2022: 79-67, W)



Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-5)

Home:

(2020: 77-76, L)

(2021: 61-45, W)

(2022: 63-55, W)

(2023: 70-64, L)

(2025: 93-92, W)

-

Away:

(2020: 77-70, L)

(2022: 81-68, L)

(2024: 71-67, L)

-

Neutral:

DNP

Missouri Tigers (9-4)

Home:

(2020: 78-68, W)

(2021: 81-68, L)

(2022: 87-43, W)

(2023: 74-68, W)

(2024: 88-73, W)

(2025: 92-85, W)

-

Away:

(2020: 83-79, OT, L)

(2021: 86-81, OT, W)

(2022: 76-57, W)

(2023: 79-76, L)

(2024: 91-84, W)

(2025: 83-65, L)

-

Neutral:

(2021: 70-64, W)

Oklahoma Sooners (2-3)

Home:

(2025: 65-62, L)

-

Away:

(2026: 83-79, W)

-

Neutral:

(2022: 88-66, L)

(2023: 88-78, W)

(2024: 79-70, L)



Ole Miss Rebels (5-3)

Home:

(2021: 74-59, W)

(2023: 67-57, W)

(2025: 73-66, L)

-

Away:

(2020: 76-72, W)

(2022: 64-55, W)

(2024: 77-51, L)

(2025: 94-87, W)

-

Neutral:

(2025: 83-80, L)



South Carolina Gamecocks (5-4)

Home:

(2020: 79-77, L)

(2022: 75-59, W)

(2024: 77-64, L)

(2026: 100-74, W)

-

Away:

(2021: 101-73, W)

(2023: 65-63, W)

(2025: 72-53, L)

-

Neutral:

(2024: 80-66, L)

(2025: 72-68, W)



Tennessee Volunteers (3-5)

Home:

(2020: 86-69, W)

(2022: 58-48, W)

(2024: 92-63, L)

(2026: 86-75, W)

-

Away:

(2020: 82-61, L)

(2022: 78-74, L)

(2023: 75-57, L)

(2025: 76-52, L)

-

Neutral:

DNP

Texas Longhorns (2-0)

Home:

(2025: 86-81, OT, W)

-

Away:

(2025: 78-70, W)

-

Neutral:

DNP

Texas A&M Aggies ( 6-6)

Home:

(2020: 69-59, W)

(2021: 87-80, W)

(2022: 76-73, OT, W)

(2023: 81-71, W)

(2024: 78-77, W)



-

Away:

(2020: 77-69, L)

(2022: 86-81, L)

(2023: 62-56, L)

(2024: 78-71, W)

(2025: 69-61, L)

-

Neutral:

(2022: 82-64, L)

(2023: 67-61, L)



Vanderbilt Commodores (6-3)

Home:

(2020: 75-55, W)

(2022: 75-74, L)

(2024: 85-82, L)

(2026: 93-68, W)

-

Away:

(2021: 92-71, W)

(2023: 97-84, L)

(2025: 90-77, W)

-

Neutral:

(2020: 86-73, W)

(2024: 90-85, OT, W)



Hogs Feed: