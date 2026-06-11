Why Jabari Watkins Could Become Arkansas' Next Big-Time Playmaker

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There was a short period of time when Arkansas' recruitment of 4-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins was up in the air.

However, following an official visit combined with hot pursuit from Louisville, the Thomasville, (Ga.) native was ready to call the Razorback his future home.

Watkins is rated the No. 150 overall prospect in the country, No. 25 among wide receiver recruits and the No. 16 ranked player in the Peach State, according to Rivals.

His status as one of the top playmakers in the 2027 class shows up on field immediately as a versatle weapon in the passing game. He uses his 6-foot-3 frame at multiple spots on the field with the ability to operate in the slot, along the boundary for post and go routes and understands how to take advantage in jump ball situations in the endzone.

As a junior, Watkins proved to be a prolific pass catcher enroute to a Georgia Class 2A state championship with 55 receptions for 838 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His understanding of how to get open and breakaway in space gives him a chance to find early playing time in what could be a talented wide receiving corps. At the high school level, Watkins shows a knack for eating up defensive cushion in a hurry and forces defensive backs to respect his speed at every level.

Once cornerbacks begin open their hips, Watkins can create throwing windows for his quarterback on any route concept. He is a natural at wideout due to his ability to locate the football in the air. He can adjust to underthrown passes but also displays strong body control along the sideline.

The fact Watkins consistently wins contested catches despite still developing physically speaks to his competitiveness and confidence at the catch point.

Once he arrives to Arkansas and adds functional size to his frame inside a college strength program it will be interesting to watch his development unfold.

Whether he's lined up in the slot for bubble screens or striding down the sideline open for a catch, Watkins' speed makes him one of the more dangerous playmakers in the 2027 class.

For an offense predicated on creating space for its studs, his acceleration allows him to turn quick screens and short completions into explosive plays, which makes him a good fit with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield points during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Overall Projection

Going into his senior year, Watkins remains a potential three-to-four year starter at the Power Conference level with a ceiling as an NFL Draft selection.

His combination of length, speed, and ball skills has already made him one of the Razorbacks top recruits in the class.

If his route running continues to develop at the college level, Watkins has the tools necessary to become one of the focal points of the Razorbacks' passing attack within his first couple of years on campus.

As for a comparison, it's unfair to label him as a Greg Childs clone but they're fairly similar in size, speed, athleticism and body control at this point in their development overall.

Childs was a very physical wideout during his time at Arkansas and showed proof of such during his freshman year.

He was unafraid of the moment or anyone who stood in front of him, which is noticeable right away in Watkins' game highlights.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver coach Larry Smith (left), Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) High School 4-star wide receiver Darion Moseley (middle) and assistant wide receivers coach Aaron Odom during Moseley's unofficial visit April 18. | Darion Moseley, X

Hogs' Promising 2027 WR Crop

Arkansas wide receiver coach Larry Smith has put in some work on the recruiting trail so far by gaining the commitment of Watkins and fellow 4-star receiver Darion Moseley.

The Razorbacks may not be done recruiting at the position either with an upcoming commitment announcement from Memphis-area 4-star athlete Lawrence Britt. He is scheduled to announce his pledge between Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa and Florida on Thursday, June 11 at 5 p.m. CT.

If Smith can somehow earn Britt's commitment, then it will help strenghen Arkansas' pursuit of a top-25 class for the 2027 cycle.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.