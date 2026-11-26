Arkansas' two Feast Week contests in San Diego against High Point and James Madison seemed like a crucial checkpoint in non-conference play for the Razorbacks in Kelsi Musick's second year at the helm.

For all intents and purposes, the Hogs passed the proverbial test, beating High Point 72-65 on Tuesday and beating James Madison 75-67 on Wednesday in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.

With six games inside Bud Walton Arena on tap for Arkansas as it closes non-conference play, the path to a perfect 13-0 non-con record is much more clear.

In the kind of bizarre, claustrophobic environments typical of Thanksgiving week basketball — attendance for both games in San Diego was under 200 — Arkansas took care of business against a pair of mid-major opponents.

High Point (6-3) led 17-16 after the first quarter and 32-27 at halftime, but a big third quarter from the Hogs allowed them to take and hold onto a slim lead.

Perhaps the most notable development over the last two days for the Razorbacks was the return of freshman guard Whitley Rogers, who did not play again Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Little Rock due to a right ankle injury. Rogers scored 10 points on 4-7 shooting against High Point and 16 against James Madison in her return to the starting lineup, playing 15 and 26 minutes, respectively.

Kyiah Prestridge, a fellow freshman, led Arkansas with 21 points against High Point and scored 16 more against JMU, while D'Asia Thomas-Harris scored a team high 19 against the Dukes on Wednesday.

Under pressure

Arkansas' defensive press is undoubtedly scrutinized during film study by opponents, but it was effective in both games out west.

Arkansas forced 22 turnovers against High Point and 12 against James Madison. The Razorbacks also limited High Point to an abysmal 3-18 (17 percent) clip from three and were similarly stingy against James Madison, which shot 4-28 (14 percent) from beyond the arc.

Arkansas' rebounding did leave something to be desired, however. Arkansas won the rebounding battle 36-34 against High Point but was outrebounded 55-48 by James Madison, which pulled down a whopping 21 offensive boards.

Not so free throws

Both Arkansas' men and women's teams have struggled with the notion that free throws are supposed to be free so far this season.

Arkansas was putrid from the charity stripe in San Diego, shooting 7-16 (44 percent) against High Point and 14-27 (52 percent) against James Madison. The Razorbacks were decent from the field against High Point, shooting 29-61 (48 percent) but fell to a 38 percent clip (27-71) against James Madison.

What's next?

Arkansas should have a relatively easy time beating its final three non-conference opponents in Central Arkansas (Dec. 15), Missouri State (Dec. 19) and Louisiana-Monroe (Dec. 28), but an undefeated non-conference schedule hinges on the next three games.

Louisiana Tech (6-2) will visit Bud Walton Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs played Georgia within five on the road on Nov. 22, and while they've yet to snag a marquee win, the opportunity is there for them to do so on Sunday.

While comparing scores is a somewhat useless endeavor, it's worth noting that Louisiana Tech beat UAPB 85-56 in Ruston, while the Razorbacks nearly collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Golden Lions, handing on for a 95-90 win.

Arkansas' lone non-conference game against a fellow power conference team is against Wake Forest on Dec. 3 in the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Demon Deacons are 5-2 but lost to both Elon and Appalachian State at home, and a primetime marquee game inside Bud Walton should give the Hogs plenty of motivation.

Arkansas State (Dec. 6), which beat Arkansas in Fayetteville last season, is led by Whitley Rogers' older sister, Destinee. The Red Wolves are just 2-4 this season after dropping three straight to start the season but have won two of three and can get to .500 before making the trip west to Bud Walton Arena by beating UCA and UALR.

ASU would love nothing more than to topple the state's flagship university in Bud Walton for a second straight year, and Arkansas must ensure a letdown isn't in the cards.

Tip-off between Arkansas and Lousiana Tech is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, with coverage on SECN+ and the Razorback Sports Network.

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