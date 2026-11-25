The LSU Tigers' season has fallen apart, losing three straight games ahead of the final week of the regular season. They now have little to play for when they enter Week 13 to take on the 4-7 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas has had an even worse season, but they did have an impressive win against South Carolina in Week 11.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Saturday SEC showdown.

LSU vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

LSU -14.5 (-105)

Arkansas +14.5 (-115)

Moneyline

LSU -625

Arkansas +455

Total

OVER 49.5 (-112)

UNDER 49.5 (-108)

LSU vs. Arkansas How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 28

Time: 12:45 pm ET

Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

LSU record: 6-5 (3-5 in SEC)

Arkansas record: 4-7 (2-6 in SEC)

LSU vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Arkansas is 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

LSU is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in LSU's last 10 games

Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games

The UNDER is 7-3 in LSU's last 10 games

LSU vs. Arkansas Key Player to Watch

Jackson Harris, WR - LSU Tigers

Jackson Harris has been LSU's best offensive weapon this season. He has 12 more receptions than any other pass-catcher with 57 and leads the team with 871 receiving yards, 354 more than any other player. He has also found the end zone nine times this season. His NFL Draft stock continues to rise, so expect to see his name floated around as a potential first-round pick next April.

LSU vs. Arkansas Prediction and Best Bet

I continue to be shocked that LSU has allowed their season to get away from them. Despite their record, their underlying metrics are not just good, but elite. They're second in the country in net adjusted EPA per play, 12th in net yards per play, and 11th in net success rate.

Trusting them in their three most recent games hasn't been a profitable strategy, but make no mistake about it, they're far and away the better team compared to Arkansas, which ranks 53rd, 123rd, and 115th in the aforementioned metrics.

I'll lay the points on the Tigers.

Pick: LSU -14.5 (-105) via DraftKings

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