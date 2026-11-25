LSU vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
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The LSU Tigers' season has fallen apart, losing three straight games ahead of the final week of the regular season. They now have little to play for when they enter Week 13 to take on the 4-7 Arkansas Razorbacks.
Arkansas has had an even worse season, but they did have an impressive win against South Carolina in Week 11.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Saturday SEC showdown.
LSU vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU -14.5 (-105)
- Arkansas +14.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- LSU -625
- Arkansas +455
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-112)
- UNDER 49.5 (-108)
LSU vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 28
- Time: 12:45 pm ET
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- LSU record: 6-5 (3-5 in SEC)
- Arkansas record: 4-7 (2-6 in SEC)
LSU vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Arkansas is 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- LSU is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 6-4 in LSU's last 10 games
- Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in LSU's last 10 games
LSU vs. Arkansas Key Player to Watch
- Jackson Harris, WR - LSU Tigers
Jackson Harris has been LSU's best offensive weapon this season. He has 12 more receptions than any other pass-catcher with 57 and leads the team with 871 receiving yards, 354 more than any other player. He has also found the end zone nine times this season. His NFL Draft stock continues to rise, so expect to see his name floated around as a potential first-round pick next April.
LSU vs. Arkansas Prediction and Best Bet
I continue to be shocked that LSU has allowed their season to get away from them. Despite their record, their underlying metrics are not just good, but elite. They're second in the country in net adjusted EPA per play, 12th in net yards per play, and 11th in net success rate.
Trusting them in their three most recent games hasn't been a profitable strategy, but make no mistake about it, they're far and away the better team compared to Arkansas, which ranks 53rd, 123rd, and 115th in the aforementioned metrics.
I'll lay the points on the Tigers.
Pick: LSU -14.5 (-105) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets