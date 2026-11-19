FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks drop another game in a big-time arena, falling to 3-2 after the loss to Indiana.

The first five games should have been the opportunity to show this team is legit and a title contender. Instead, it has shown nothing but flaws and gaps opponents can capitalize on. Does this mean fans should start worrying about this team?

Let's look at their two losses. One came against a ranked Virginia squad, and the other against an unranked Indiana team in Madison Square Garden. Both are high-quality opponents, but they should have beaten Indiana. They've had the same problems every game this season.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first is scoring. At the moment, they do not rank in the top 50 in points per game. This team should be known for its offensive weapons, especially with Bill Richmond. Yet that has been a struggle.

This is largely due to some ghastly free-throw numbers, shooting below 70 percent at the charity stripe as a unit. They are generating looks; they just need to capitalize. Bad shooting numbers at the line make it hard to win games, especially in conference play.

The defense has also been disappointing at times. In their conference, the Razorbacks are giving up the fourth-most points per game at 70.4. Granted, they have played more competition, but both high-major schools scored more than 80 points against them. Arkansas couldn't do that against either Indiana or Virginia.

Everything has looked mediocre or disappointing, and it is concerning. Are there ways they can be fixed, though?

It's hard to tell if the shooting can be fixed. These kids are young, so there is no telling whether the free-throw and three-point numbers can get better for some guys.

However, the odds say it will not, as there is not enough time to properly develop the shot during this season, especially with conference play starting in a month.

The defense, however, can become much better. One way is limiting offensive boards by being physical.

Right now, they give up nearly 11 offensive rebounds a night. Cut that down to 8.5, and it will limit second-chance points and generate fast-break opportunitiesfast-break opportunities for what is a fast, athletic squad.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Miikka Muurinen (3) at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final thing is pushing with pace. There is a difference between speed and pace. Going too fast can lead to turnovers, bad shots, and bad transition defense. Using pace, though, to pass in gaps and lead passes will create easy points.

So should fans panic? Not entirely, but be prepared in case the team cannot improve going into conference play.

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