Razorback Report: Arkansas gets post-season honors ahead of SEC Tournament
The SEC Soccer Tournament is set to begin next week with Arkansas as the No. 1 overall seed.
So, it’s not surprise the Razorbacks picked up multiple All-SEC awards on Thursday, including coach Colby Hale being named the SEC Coach of the Year for the fourth time (2019, 2020, 2023, 2025).
Junior Kennedy Ball earned First Team All-SEC honors; Bella Field, Makenzie Malham and Vailana Tu’ua earned All-SEC second team honors; and Avery Wren was placed on the All-SEC third team.
This is Ball’s first career SEC honor after leading the SEC in assists in conference play with five and an average of .5 assists per game. She also was second in points for Arkansas with 10, including six assists.
Fields worked hard her award. She bounced back quickly from a broken nose, scoring twice in a game against Ole Miss and finished fourth in the SEC with four goals scored against in-conference opponents.
Tu’ua was also named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. The freshman scored all five of her goals this season in SEC games and accounted for three game-winning goals against Florida, Texas A&M and Alabama.
No. 4 Arkansas will begin SEC Tournament play on Tuesday the winner of Mississippi State and Oklahoma’s first round match at 4:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
2025 SEC Soccer Tournament Schedule
(All matches televised on SEC Network.)
First Round | Sunday, November 2
Match 1: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Alabama, 11:30 a.m.
Match 2: No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Florida, 2 p.m.
Match 3: No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m.
Match 4: No. 5 LSU vs. No. 12 Auburn, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals | Tuesday, November 4
Match 5: No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Winner M1, 11:30 a.m.
Match 6: No. 3 Georgia vs. Winner M2, 2 p.m.
Match 7: No. 1 Arkansas vs. Winner M3, 4:30 p.m.
Match 8: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Winner M4
Semifinals | Thursday, November 6
Match 9: Winner M7 vs. Winner M8, 3:30 p.m.
Match 10: Winner M5 vs. Winner M6, 6 p.m.
Championship | Sunday, November 9
Match 11: Winner M9 vs. Winner M10, 1:30 p.m.
Yesterday’s Results
- Women’s Basketball: Arkansas 100, UA-Fort Smith 42 (exhibition)
Today’s Schedule
- Cross Country: SEC Championships, 9 a.m., SEC Network
- Swimming and Diving: Alumni Meet, 4 p.m.
- Women’s Tennis: Arkansas at Tulsa Invitational
Did You Notice?
- Ahead of the start of the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season, three Arkansas players received some preseason honors on Thursday. Karter Knox, D.J. Wagner and Darius Acuff Jr. were all named toe the preseason All-SEC third team. Read more about this story here.
- Arkansas football didn’t make any changes to its Student-Athlete Availability Report on Thursday, but Mississippi State did. Leading rusher Fluff Bothwell wasn’t include in the latest report, which is an indicator that he’ll play in Saturday’s game. But starting offensive tackle Albert Reese IV was listed as doubtful and its unlikely he’ll suit up to face the Razorbacks. You can see the complete availability report below.