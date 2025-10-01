Razorback Report: Arkansas holds commanding leads at Blessings Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’s men and women golf teams ended Tuesday’s second round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational with healthy leads.
The Razorback women have a 21-stroke lead after 36 holes and the men’s team holds a seven-stroke lead over Louisville.
On the men’s side, John Daly II and Erich Fortlage are tied for third (+1), one stroke off the individual lead, while Cam Smith and Niilo Maki-Petaja are tied for sixth (+2), two strokes behind leaders Simon Kwon (BYU) and Warren Thomis (Louisville) at an even par 144 with one round to go.
Daly started strong with birdies on Holes 2 and 4. He bogeyed 7, but got back to 2-under for the day with a birdie on 10. He suffered bogeys on Holes 11, 13 and 14 before getting back to even for the day with a birdie on the par-5 15.
On the women’s side, senior Reagan Zibilski (+1, T5) highlighted the Hogs’ second round with a 5-under 67. Zibilski birdied her first two holes and was 5-under through her first nine. She made an eight-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
The second nine proved more challenging for Zibilski and the rest of the Razorbacks as the squad was 2-over with seven bogeys and five birdies. Zibilski jumped 21 spots on the leaderboard after a 6-over 78 on Monday.
Mississippi State’s Avery Weed remains atop the individual leaderboard with a seven-shot lead over José Marin.
The third and final round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational concludes on Wednesday with 18 final holes.
Blessings Collegiate Invitational
Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
Par 72 – 7,969 yards
RD2 Results (Men):
1 Arkansas, +6
2 Louisville, +13
3 Brigham Young, +21
4 Kansas State, +24
5 Missouri, +25
6 Washington State, +28
7 Kent State, +29
8 Maryland, +32
9 Mississippi State, +33
10 UNC Greensboro, +41
RD2 Results (Women):
1. Arkansas, -1
2. Kent State, +20
3. Mississippi State, +23
4. BYU, +28
5. Kansas State, +31
6. Louisville, +33
7. Missouri, +44
8. Maryland, +46
9. Washington State, +50
10. UNCG, +64
