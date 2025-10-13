Razorback Report: Arkansas makes appearance in initial NCAA rankings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first version of college soccer rankings were released, providing fans and teams an idea what the NCAA women’s soccer tournament may look like in a few weeks.
The Division I selection committee released its first Top 16 rankings of the 2025 season and included the Arkansas Razorbacks in the initial list.
The ranking is based on the criteria used to select and seed the 64 teams for the Division I Women’s Soccer Championship that utilizes, in no particular order, strength of schedule, Rating Percentage Index, head-to-head competition, results versus common opponents, strength and results against non-conference opponents, late-season performance in the last eight games, and strength and results against conference opponents.
The Razorbacks’ inclusion in the rankings is a good sign considering Arkansas lost to No. 22 Georgia last Friday, 1-0. Despite that, Arkansas boasts a 7-3-3 overall record and 5-1-1 record in SEC play.
Arkansas also remains at the top of the SEC standings with 16 points. Tennessee (11-1-3, 5-1-1 SEC) is tied with the Razorbacks for the conference lead with just three games left in the regular season.
The 2025 championship field will consist of 30 automatic qualifiers and 34 at-large selections, which will be revealed on Monday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. on NCAA.com.
The tournament opens on Friday, Nov. 14. The championship will take place at campus sites through the quarterfinals as teams vie for a spot in the Women’s College Cup.
Arkansas will return to action on Thursday, Oct. 16, against Alabama at Razorback Field.
NCAA Div. I Committee Top 16
- Notre Dame
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- Baylor
- TCU
- Florida State
- Georgetown
- Duke
- West Virginia
- Colorado
- Michigan State
- Iowa
- Arkansas
- Memphis
- South Carolina
- Wisconsin
Yesterday’s Results
Volleyball: South Carolina 3, Arkansas 1 (25-18, 25-20, 25-11, 25-20)
Men’s Tennis: ITA Regional Championships
Today’s Schedule
Women’s Golf: Arkansas at Dale McNamara invitational
Did You Notice?
- The Arkansas men’s tennis team concluded its run at the ITA Central Region Championships on Sunday as Connor Smillie and Jakub Vrba dropped the final of the doubles main draw. millie and Vrba’s run came to an end after winning their first four matches in Norman. The tandem went up against sixth-seeded Orel Kimhi and Johan Alexander Rodriguez Rodriguez (Oklahoma) and dropped the match, 3-6, 5-7. The Razorback duo fell just short of qualifying for the NCAA Doubles Championships in Orlando, Fla., with two qualifying ITA events left in the fall season.
- For the second match in a row, Arkansas volleyball had a big showing in the third set only to run out of time down the stretch as the Razorbacks fell in four sets to South Carolina Sunday (18-25, 20-25, 25-11, 20-15). Six hitters made appearances in the match for Arkansas. Junior right side Romani Thurman led the charge with 11 kills on 20 swings with just two errors for a .450 hitting percentage. Two Hogs tallied career highs in kills on the day: freshman Journey Peppers with 10 and redshirt sophomore Lily Dudley. Peppers had a great outing with a .450 hitting percentage and a team-high three blocks on the day.