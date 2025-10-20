All Hogs

Razorback Report: Arkansas remains atop SEC standings

Arkansas soccer players celebrate a goal against Ole Miss.
Arkansas soccer players celebrate a goal against Ole Miss. / Arkansas Communications
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 11 Arkansas already has its ticket punched to the upcoming SEC Championship Tournament in Pensacola, Fla. but didn’t help its seeding Sunday.

The Razorbacks (8-3-4, 6-1-2 SEC) ended their Sunday game against Missouri (4-10-2, 1-7-1) in a scoreless draw, but based on results of other games, the Razorbacks remain atop the SEC standings with just one game left to play.

Arkansas was held to two shots in the first half and saw its best scoring chances come in the second.

The Razorbacks controlled possession for a 25-minute period in the second half and added 11 shots and eight corner kicks, but couldn’t get anything across the goal line. The Tigers were forced to make four saves in the second half.

Possession evened out in the final five minutes. The Razorbacks outshot the Tigers, 13-6, for the match.

Arkansas will play its regular season finale next Sunday against Oklahoma. That match will air at 2 p.m. on SECN+.

The Top 10 teams in the final regular season SEC standings will advance to the championship tournament and a win against the Sooners will clinch the regular season SEC title for Arkansas.

Arkansas could still claim the regular season championship and the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament with a draw or loss. It will depend on the results of Vanderbilt, Georgia and Tennessee’s final regular season matches.

Fallen Oak Collegiate

Fallen Oak Golf Club || Saucier, Miss.
Co-hosts: Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Mississippi State
Oct. 18-20
Par: 72 • 7,487 yards
Format: 5 count 4 ||18 holes each day

Results Thru Rd2:

1  #9 LSU  273-276=549 / -27
2  #5 Arkansas  282-275=557 / -19
3  #20 Alabama 279-281=560 / -16
4  #18 Illinois  284-279=563 / -13
5  #7 Ole Miss  278-286=564 / -12
6  #19 Tennessee  287-281=568 / -8
7  #36 Georgia  281-289=570 / -6
8  Chattanooga  283-292=575 / -1
T9  Southern Miss  294-283=577 / +1
T9  UNLV  290-287=577 / +1
11  Mississippi  State  294-284=578 / +2
12  Iowa  292-288=580 / +4
13  Wisconsin  291-293=584 / +8
14 #38 South Carolina  292-302=594 / +18

Yesterday’s Results

Volleyball: No. 10 Texas A&M 3, Arkansas 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-19)
Soccer: No. 11 Arkansas 0, Missouri 0
Men’s Golf: Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational
Softball: Razorbacks Unlimited
Women’s Tennis: ITA Central Regional

Today’s Schedule

Men’s Golf: Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational
Women’s Golf: Arkansas at The Ally at Old Waverly
Men’s Tennis: ITF 25K Norman
Women’s Tennis: ITA Central Regional

Did You Notice?

  • Arkansas volleyball dropped to 1-7 in SEC play after No. 10 Texas A&M won in straight sets Sunday. Arkansas’ offense on the day was led by Lakin Laurendine with 10 kills. Romani Thurman pitched in with seven and was very accurate with zero attack errors on 18 swings for a .389 hitting percentage.
  • No. 5 Arkansas men’s golf program, in fifth after day one, posted the best round of the day on Sunday, a 13-under-par 275, and moved into second place with a 36-hole total of 557 (-19) at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational, played at the par-72 Fallen Oak Golf Club.

We’ll Leave You With This

Former Arkansas star running. back Darren McFadden honored at the Hogs' game against Texas A&M Saturday.

