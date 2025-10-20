Razorback Report: Arkansas remains atop SEC standings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 11 Arkansas already has its ticket punched to the upcoming SEC Championship Tournament in Pensacola, Fla. but didn’t help its seeding Sunday.
The Razorbacks (8-3-4, 6-1-2 SEC) ended their Sunday game against Missouri (4-10-2, 1-7-1) in a scoreless draw, but based on results of other games, the Razorbacks remain atop the SEC standings with just one game left to play.
Arkansas was held to two shots in the first half and saw its best scoring chances come in the second.
The Razorbacks controlled possession for a 25-minute period in the second half and added 11 shots and eight corner kicks, but couldn’t get anything across the goal line. The Tigers were forced to make four saves in the second half.
Possession evened out in the final five minutes. The Razorbacks outshot the Tigers, 13-6, for the match.
Arkansas will play its regular season finale next Sunday against Oklahoma. That match will air at 2 p.m. on SECN+.
The Top 10 teams in the final regular season SEC standings will advance to the championship tournament and a win against the Sooners will clinch the regular season SEC title for Arkansas.
Arkansas could still claim the regular season championship and the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament with a draw or loss. It will depend on the results of Vanderbilt, Georgia and Tennessee’s final regular season matches.
Fallen Oak Collegiate
Fallen Oak Golf Club || Saucier, Miss.
Co-hosts: Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Mississippi State
Oct. 18-20
Par: 72 • 7,487 yards
Format: 5 count 4 ||18 holes each day
Results Thru Rd2:
1 #9 LSU 273-276=549 / -27
2 #5 Arkansas 282-275=557 / -19
3 #20 Alabama 279-281=560 / -16
4 #18 Illinois 284-279=563 / -13
5 #7 Ole Miss 278-286=564 / -12
6 #19 Tennessee 287-281=568 / -8
7 #36 Georgia 281-289=570 / -6
8 Chattanooga 283-292=575 / -1
T9 Southern Miss 294-283=577 / +1
T9 UNLV 290-287=577 / +1
11 Mississippi State 294-284=578 / +2
12 Iowa 292-288=580 / +4
13 Wisconsin 291-293=584 / +8
14 #38 South Carolina 292-302=594 / +18
Yesterday’s Results
Volleyball: No. 10 Texas A&M 3, Arkansas 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-19)
Soccer: No. 11 Arkansas 0, Missouri 0
Men’s Golf: Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational
Softball: Razorbacks Unlimited
Women’s Tennis: ITA Central Regional
Today’s Schedule
Men’s Golf: Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational
Women’s Golf: Arkansas at The Ally at Old Waverly
Men’s Tennis: ITF 25K Norman
Women’s Tennis: ITA Central Regional
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas volleyball dropped to 1-7 in SEC play after No. 10 Texas A&M won in straight sets Sunday. Arkansas’ offense on the day was led by Lakin Laurendine with 10 kills. Romani Thurman pitched in with seven and was very accurate with zero attack errors on 18 swings for a .389 hitting percentage.
- No. 5 Arkansas men’s golf program, in fifth after day one, posted the best round of the day on Sunday, a 13-under-par 275, and moved into second place with a 36-hole total of 557 (-19) at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational, played at the par-72 Fallen Oak Golf Club.
We’ll Leave You With This
Former Arkansas star running. back Darren McFadden honored at the Hogs' game against Texas A&M Saturday.