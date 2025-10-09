Razorback Report: Arkansas's John Daly II receives award, closer to PGA status
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas senior John Daly II continued to cement himself as one of the nation’s best collegiate golfers at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational last week.
Daly won the men’s individual title as the only golfer to shoot under par for the event with rounds of 73, 72 and 69 (2-under, 214).
Here are more fun facts about Daly’s performance at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational:
- Tied for third and one stroke back after 36 holes, then carded a final-round, 3-under 69 to win;
- Was at even par after seven holes in his final round and played the final 11 holes at 3-under with no bogies to secure the win;
- In the unique format where all five teammates play in the same group, he had to hold off three teammates who were tied for the lead at one point. Cam Smith and Erich Fortlage tied for third overall at +1 and Gerardo Gomez fired a final-round 5-under 67 before finishing T5 (+2); and
- Led Arkansas to a dominant team win as well. Arkansas shot a final-round, 9-under 279 to post a winning 3-under 861. The next closest team was Louisville at +14.
The title sent Daly soaring in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), moving up 10 spots to No. 61 and 19 spots in the PGA TOUR University standings to 31. The Top 25 players in the final PGAU earn exemption status on either the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour or PGA Tour Americas.
In addition, Daly was named the SEC Golfer of the Week.
Daly has finished among the Top 20 in the Caramel Cup, Bearcat Invitational and Blessings Collegiate Invitational, including his win and a runner-up finish at the Bearcat Invitational. He is coming off an impressive summer that saw him win the Southern Amateur, finish second in the Elite Summer Golf Series and reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur.
Daly and the Arkansas men’s golf team will be back action next weekend at the Fall Oak Collegiate invitational. The three-day tournament will start Oct. 18.
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Schedule
Softball: Crowder College at Arkansas
Men’s Tennis: ITA Regional Championships, 5:30 p.m.
Did You Notice?
Arkansas women’s basketball announced its television schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday. The Razorbacks will play eight games that are broadcasted on SEC Network and ACC Network. The Razorbacks’ ACC/SEC Challenge meeting with SMU on December 4, will air on ACC Network. Here’s the Arkansas women’s basketball team’s television schedule:
- Nov. 10: Central Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC Network
- Dec. 4: at SMU, 6 p.m., ACC Network
- Jan. 25: Texas, 3:00 p.m., SEC Network
- Feb. 1: Kentucky, 1 p.m., SEC Network
- Feb. 8: at Florida, 11 a.m., SEC Network
- Feb. 12: at Ole Miss, 8 p.m., SEC Network
- Feb. 16: Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
- March 1: Auburn, 1 p.m., SEC Network
We’ll Leave You With This
Arkansas makes final preparations for first game under interim Bobby Petrino as the Hogs travel to take on Tennessee.