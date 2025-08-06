Fact or Fiction: John Daly Stole the Show in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we have FedEx Cup playoff fever—or maybe that’s just sweat from thinking about the opener in Memphis.
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.
The FedEx Cup playoff opener will have 69 players instead of 70 as Rory McIlroy is skipping the FedEx St. Jude. The playoffs are cheapened by top players being able to sit out the first week.
Bob Harig: FACT. The Tour has been loathe to require players to play and understandably that is difficult when your system allows players to pick their schedule. McIlroy is perfectly within his rights to do this and there is virtually no penalty for doing so. But it also is not great when one of your best events doesn’t have all the players. There is a good chance this formula will be tweaked again but there are no easy answers. Requiring those eligible to play is dicey. What if someone is injured? Do they not get to move on even if points would allow them?
Jeff Ritter: FACT. It’s not a knock on McIlroy for skipping it—he feels it’s best for his schedule, and the math works out so that he’ll sail into East Lake. But of course this playoff round would be a little juicier with him in the field.
Max Schreiber: FACT. I don’t blame McIlroy for opting not to play. But the FedExCup playoffs are supposed to be the PGA Tour’s crown jewel. And now with the four majors done, it feels like the rest of the season is missing some juice. With signature events no longer mandated, the three playoff events should at least be.
John Schwarb: FACT. Never a good look when one of the big pre-tournament storylines is a guy who isn’t playing. But it goes back to the existential dilemma of the Tour “postseason”—of course McIlroy should be in the Tour Championship based on his year, but what kind of playoffs allow players to voluntarily skip?
Cameron Young finally broke through to win on the PGA Tour and now that Capt. Keegan Bradley has seen that, he should pick the native New Yorker for his Ryder Cup team.
Bob Harig: FICTION. Maybe, but not yet. One tournament does not make a Ryder Cup player. That’s not to say he hasn’t thrust himself into the conversation. He absolutely needs to be considered.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. It’s a nice win for Young and he’s now squarely in the conversation. Let’s see what happens these next three weeks.
Max Schreiber: FICTION. Let’s see what he does in the playoffs. A top 20 or two, and he’ll probably make it. Helping his case, though, is the fact that in 2017, Young became the first amateur to win the New York State Open at Bethpage Black, setting the course record (64).
John Schwarb: FACT. I’ll ride for Young here. Even though he’s 15th in points, I have a feeling Bradley will remember how Young was denied a spot on the team in 2023 despite being ninth in points. And he can certainly move higher in the next three weeks. The captain should put Young out with New Jersey’s Chris Gotterup and let the fans lose their minds.
The LPGA has had 20 different winners in 20 events so far this year. Parity in women’s golf is a good thing.
Bob Harig: FICTION. Unlike team sports, golf needs someone or more than one to dominate. It creates interest. Can they keep it going? Who can stop them? There’s a reason Tiger was so popular even though he won all the time. People wanted to see if he could keep it going. Same for Nelly Korda last year.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Nelly’s dominance last year gave the LPGA a nice boost, and stars in general are great for all sports. Caitlin Clark is a current example of a single star lifting an entire league.
Max Schreiber: FICTION. People love dynasties, and Nelly Korda winning five events in a row is going to pull in more viewers than seeing if somebody new will hoist a trophy.
John Schwarb: FICTION. New commissioner Craig Kessler has a very deep league to sell to the masses and that’s not a bad thing. But as mentioned, headliners are the catalysts and this year Nelly Korda hasn’t won and, for now, isn’t the world No. 1 anymore. That’s not ideal. But that’s sports.
Of all the pro golfers with screen time on Happy Gilmore 2, John Daly’s performance was the best.
Bob Harig: NO COMMENT. Have yet to watch it!
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Daly was excellent, but I think I laughed the hardest at Jack Nicklaus’s Arnold Palmer joke—Jack had several lines of dialogue in the movie and I thought he was solid. Fred Couples constantly eating dessert was also a good bit.
Max Schreiber: NO COMMENT. Haven’t seen it yet. I probably should. It can’t be worse than watching the Yankees blow it every night.
John Schwarb: NEUTRAL. No spoilers, but Long John’s role was no cameo—he was very much a co-star with several scenes and surely was around for several days of shooting. And he was fantastic. But if we’re talking the best drop-in performance, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler wins again.