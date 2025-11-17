Razorback Report: Arkansas women drop first game of 2025-26 season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas women’s basketball coach Kelsi Musick lost her first game as the Razorbacks’ head coach Sunday out in West Texas.
Arkansas committed nine turnovers in the first 10 minutes of the game against Texas Tech and the Lady Raiders kept their record perfect with an 80-62 win.
In addition to the turnovers, the Razorbacks’ slow start was caused by a 21.4 first quarter shooting percentage. Texas Tech continued to roll in the second quarter, scoring 18 points, pushing the lead to 21 points, the largest deficit Arkansas has faced all season.
But the Lady Raiders went cold in the second half. They made just one field goal in the opening minutes of the third quarter and Arkansas went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 12 points and ended the third quarter making five of its last seven field goals.
The fourth quarter began with Arkansas trailing by only nine points and Bonnie Deas cut into it even more when she made a field goal and picked up free throw attempt to cut Texas Tech’s lead to eight points.
Unfortunately, that was as close as the Razorbacks would get as the Lady Raiders pulled away in the final minutes to win 80-62.
Taleyah Jones led Arkansas in scoring with 20 points. She also had five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Deas had 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Wyvette Mayberry made her Razorback debut after missing the first four games. Mayberry played nearly 12 minutes with four points, an assist and a steal.
The Razorbacks should get back to the win column on Thursday when they host Little Rock (1-2) at Bud Walton Arena.
Yesterday’s Results
- Women’s Basketball: Texas Tech 80, Arkansas 62
- Volleyball: No. 2 Kentucky 3, Arkansas 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-12)
Today’s Schedule
- Men’s Tennis: Arkansas at ITF 25K Austin
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas volleyball’s regular season came to an end Sunday in a three-set loss to No. 2 Kentucky, which won its ninth consecutive regular season SEC title. Arkansas finishes the regular season with a 5-21 record, 1-14 in conference play. The Razorbacks will be the No. 16 seed in the SEC Tournament and will face No. 9 seed Oklahoma at noon Friday.
- Arkansas soccer won its first round NCAA Tournament for an eighth-straight year. Freshman Vailana Tu’ua broke the 0-0 tie in the 61st minute against Dartmouth with a left-footed strike from outside the 18-yard box. The Razorbacks will face No. 4 seed Washington in the second round on Thursday.
- Arkansas runner Timothy Chesondin won the NCAA South Central Region individual title and three Razorbacks teammates placed among the top six to give Arkansas second in team scoring and an automatic qualification to the NCAA Championships. Chesondin covered the 10,000m course at Agri Park in 28:44.4 for the victory over the Tulane tandem of Bernard Cheruiyot (28:51.3) and Silas Kiptanui (29:11.2) as the Green Wave claimed the team title. This is the 14th consecutive year Arkansas has advanced to the NCAA Championships and 51st time in the last 52 years.
- Arkansas runner Sydney Vaught finished as runner-up in the NCAA South Central Region while Arkansas placed fourth in team scoring at Agri Park on Friday. Vaught, who covered the 6,000m course in 19:42.4, qualifies as an individual for the NCAA Championship race next Saturday at Gans Creek course in Columbia, Missouri.