Razorback Report: Arkansas hopes win streak continues against Central Arkansas Bears
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas sports team is facing another in-state foe Monday, but this time there’s not a lot of non-sports intrigue.
The Razorbacks’ women’s basketball team will host Central Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena with tip-off set for 8 p.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network and will be the Razorbacks’ Salute to Service game ahead of Veterans’ Day.
Monday night’s game won’t bring forth the noise and drama when Arkansas faced Arkansas State on the gridiron earlier this season. But the game is still important to the Razorbacks team looking to keep their winning streak alive against a dangerous Central Arkansas team.
First-year coach Kelsi Musick is off to a 2-0 start, but faces a Bears crew that is 1-1 with a win against Lyon College and a 78-71 loss to Missouri.
It’s an important game as Musick looks to continue building a winning program in Fayetteville. Arkansas has won its first two games of the season beating Louisiana Tech, 93-81, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff 101-49.
That last win came in front of more than 13,000 fans, a large portion of whom were elementary school children.
“I told (my players) that some of these children might not ever have the opportunity to come back to a Razorback game,” Musick said about the program’s Elementary Day. “This is a bid deal for some of those kids.”
This will be the seventh time the Razorbacks face Central Arkansas and sixth-straight regular season meeting.
Arkansas has won every game, including last season’s 87-70 game.
Yesterday’s Results
Men’s Tennis: Arkansas at PTT 25K Fayetteville
Men’s Tennis: ITA Masters Championships, San Diego, Calif.
Women’s Tennis: ITA Sectional Championships, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Today’s Schedule
Women’s Basketball: Central Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas men’s tennis players Eric Padgham and Lukas Palovic won their finals matches at the PTT 25K Fayetteville. Palovic faced off with former Razorback Božo Barun in the 1st place playoffs, with Palovic defeating Barun in two sets, 6-1, 6-1. Padgham won his final two matches of the tournament, bringing his record to 3-2 for the week.
- Arkansas will also have at least one representative at the NCAA Singles Championships on November 18. Jakub Vrba defeated Baylor’s Connor Henry Van Schalkwyk 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. The last player to qualify for the NCAA Singles Championships for the Razorbacks was Alex Reco from the 2021-22 squad, who made it to the second round of the tournament.
- Arkansas swimming and diving won its second match of the weekend Saturday with a 149-79 win against Little Rock. On Friday, the Razorbacks defeated SMU, 208.5-88.5. Lindy Hunter, Harriet Rogers, and Tammy Greenwood each won two events. Hunter won the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke, Rogers won the 100M and 200M freestyle and Greenwood won the 100M backstroke and 500M freestyle.
“It was a great second day meet, our team was focused and accepted the challenge of racing an improved Little Rock team. We had a lot of best times again today, so we are trending in the right direction. We have two more weeks to continue to work had and prepare for the SMU Invite.”- Arkansas swim coach Neil Harper