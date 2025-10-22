Razorback Report: Arkansas can clinch No. 1 seed in SEC Tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas soccer received a five-spot bump in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll to No. 6 overall.
But more importantly, the Razorbacks sit atop the SEC standings headed into the final Sunday of the regular season with a chance to secure the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament.
If Arkansas can defeat Oklahoma Sunday and gain three points, it’ll head to Pensacola, Fla. as the No. 1 overall seed regardless of results from the other games.
A tie or loss won’t prevent the Razorbacks from being the top-seeded team, but they’ll need some help. And, yes, it gets complicated.
If Arkansas ties Oklahoma…
With 21 points, Arkansas would need South Carolina to either win or tie against Vanderbilt, who’ll enter the match with 19 points.
Arkansas would also need Mississippi State to prevent Georgia from winning. If Georgia wins and earns three points, it’ll be tied with Arkansas at 21 points each.
Georgia would win that tiebreaker by virtue of its 1-0 win against the Razorbacks earlier this season.
If Arkansas loses to Oklahoma…
That would keep Arkansas with 20 points and would require Vanderbilt and Georgia to lose their matches outright. Tennessee, however, complicates matters should it defeat Alabama because it would be in a tie with Arkansas without a simple head-to-head tiebreaker possible.
The second tiebreaker is points earned versus common opponents. In this scenario, both teams would have 13 points.
The third tiebreaker is goal differential versus common opponents. Right now, Arkansas wins that tiebreaker 9-5. But in a scenario that Arkansas loses, even 1-0, all Tennessee would need is a three-goal win to secure the No. 1 overall seed.
The next tiebreaker would be goals scored against common opponents and Arkansas currently leads in that category 17-11, which is healthy margin.
But with Arkansas and Tennessee facing opponents the other has already faced, we’ll all have to wait until Sunday evening to know how this would play out.
SEC Standings
- Arkansas 20
- Vanderbilt 19
- Georgia 18
- Tennessee 17
- Mississippi State 16
- South Carolina 16
- Kentucky 15
- LSU 15
- Alabama 12
- Oklahoma 12
- Florida 11
- Auburn 8
- Texas A&M 8
- Missouri 4
- Ole Miss 3
- Texas 3
United Soccer Coaches Poll
Notre Dame 12-0-1
2. Stanford 13-1-1
3. Virginia 10-1-3
4. Memphis 13-0-2
5. Texas Tech 12-1-2
6. Arkansas 8-3-4
7. Duke 9-3-1
8. Washington 11-1-5
9. TCU 12-2-1
10. Vanderbilt 12-3-1
11. Florida State 8-2-3
12. Georgetown 12-2-2
13. Michigan State 9-3-5
14. Tennessee 11-2-3
15. Iowa 10-3-4
16. Baylor 11-2-2
17. South Carolina 10-2-5
18. UCLA 10-4-2
19. Xavier 12-2-2
T20. Wisconsin 12-4-1
T20. Louisville 11-3-2
22. Colorado11-2-2
23. North Carolina 10-5-0
24. West Virginia 10-2-3
25. Mississippi State 10-4-1
TopDrawerSoccer Top 25 Rankings
- Notre Dame 12-0-1
- Stanford 13-1-1
- Texas Tech 12-1-2
- Memphis 12-0-2
- Washington 11-1-5
- Virginia 10-1-3
- Colorado 11-2-3
- TCU 12-2-1
- Florida State 8-2-3
- Baylor 11-2-2
- Duke 9-3-1
- Tennessee 11-2-3
- UCLA 10-4-2
- Georgetown 12-2-2
- Xavier 12-2-2
- Louisville 11-3-2
- Arkansas 8-3-4
- North Carolina 10-5-0
- Vanderbilt 12-3-1
- Ohio State 8-2-6
- California 8-2-8
- West Virginia 10-2-3
- Dayton 11-3-2
- Iowa 10-3-4
- Michigan State 9-3-5
Yesterday’s Results
- Women’s Golf: Arkansas at The Ally at Old Waverly
- Men’s Tennis: ITF 25K Norman
Today’s Schedule
- Volleyball: Arkansas at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC Network
- Women’s Golf: Arkansas at The Ally at Old Waverly
- Men’s Tennis: ITF 25K Norman
- Softball: Arkansas at Seminole State, Bogle Park, 5 p.m.