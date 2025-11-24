Razorback Report: Pair of Arkansas runners secure All-America honors
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Arkansas men and women cross country teams each had one runner earn All-America honors at the NCAA Championship race on Saturday.
On the women’s side, Sydney Vaught finished 13th in the women’s 6k race with a time of 18 minutes, 59.6 seconds. her second All-America honor in cross country and third in her collegiate career.
“If you had told me I would finish this way in the middle of the summer, I would’ve thought you were crazy,” Vaught said after Saturday’s race. “I’m excited to be here, to represent my team and I’m really proud of what I did today.”
It was a sentiment reaffirmed by her coach, Marc Burns.
“Super proud of Sydney,” Burns said. “So tough. She went out with the leaders and her strength carried her through.”
On the men’s side, Tomothy Chesondin finished in 19th place to help the Razorbacks finish 18th in the final team standings. He covered the 10k course in a time of 28:52.6. Brian Masai was the second Razorback to finish, placing 77th overall.
“I think this is one of the best seasons I’ve ever had since I came to America," Chesondin said. “I’m just very happy with this.”
Ben Shearer, racing in his fourth consecutive NCAA Cross Country Championship, posted a time of 29:40.4 to place No. 109. Freshman James Sankei was the fourth Arkansas runner in placing 147th.
The Razorbacks finished ahead of Tulane (21st – 536), which won the South Central Region title, as well as previous higher ranked programs that included Wisconsin (19th – 514), Michigan State (23rd – 547), California Baptist (25th – 577), and Princeton (27th – 598).
Yesterday’s Results
- No games or matches played.
Today’s Schedule
- No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas swimming and diving ended their midseason invitational with a win. The Razorbacks won 10 out of 18 events. Hawaii took second with a score of 690.5, followed by Utah (629.5), SMU (618), Drury (354), UNT (294), and Notre Dame (63). Saturday saw junior Harriet Rogers and senior Sydney Craft continue to shine, winning the 1,650 freestyle (16:29.03) and 100 freestyle (47.96). The relay team of Harriet Rogers, Tammy Greenwood, Sydney Craft, and Delaney Harrison won the 400 freestyle, setting an SMU pool record in the process with a time of 3:15.25.
- Arkansas women’s golfer Maria José Marin turned in a 7-under 281 to win the 2025 Women’s Amateur Latin America at PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico. José Marin is the third-straight Razorback to win the event, following her current Arkansas teammate Clarisa Temelo (2024) and former Hog Ela Anacona (2023).
- Arkansas women's tennis players Anet Koskel and Carolina Gomez Alonso competed at the NCAA Championships in Orlando, Fla. this past week. No. 38 Carolina Gomez Alonso defeated (9-16) Vivian Yang from the University of Virginia, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2. Then on Wednesday in the round of 32, No. 78 Anet Koskel and Carolina Gomez defeated Jasmine Conway and Anna Zyryanova from North Carolina State University, 6-1, 6-7, [10]-[7]. With this win, they became the first duo to advance to the round of 16 since 2017.
We’ll Leave You With This
That's touchdown No. 5 for the former Razorback.