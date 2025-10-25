Razorback Report: What's on the line for No. 6 Arkansas in season finale
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women’s soccer team has the easiest path to capturing the SEC regular season championship for the 2025 season.
All the Razorbacks have to do is win Sunday’s game against Oklahoma and they’ll secure the regular season championship and No. 1 overall seed in the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Fla.
Arkansas could still secure both of those accomplishments with a loss or tie, but they’d need help to do so.
A loss would give at least four SEC teams a chance to secure the regular season championship and No. 1 overall seed.
If the Razorbacks tie Oklahoma:
With 21 points, Arkansas would need Vanderbilt to not win and a loss by Georgia.
If the Razorbacks lose Oklahoma:
If Vanderbilt ties, the Commodores and Hogs would each have 20 points and the Razorbacks won the head-to-head matchup earlier this season. If Tennessee wins its regular season finale against Alabama, this scenario gets a lot more complicated.
The Razorbacks still find themselves in a position nearly every coach would sign up for. Win just one more game and, worse case scenario, you get a trophy.
But Arkansas has its sights on a much loftier goal that’ll be earned at the College Cup in December.
SEC Standings
- Arkansas 20
- Vanderbilt 19
- Georgia 18
- Tennessee 17
- Mississippi State 16
- South Carolina 16
- Kentucky 15
- LSU 15
- Alabama 12
- Oklahoma 12
- Florida 11
- Auburn 8
- Texas A&M 8
- Missouri 4
- Ole Miss 3
- Texas 3
How to Watch: Oklahoma at No. 6 Arkansas
- Who: Oklahoma Sooners (10-3-4, 3-3-3) at No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks
- When: 2 p.m., Friday
- Where: Razorback Field, Fayetteville, Ark.
- TV: SEC Network+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Oklahoma leads the all-time series 8-3
- Last Meeting: Arkansas 1, Oklahoma 0 (2024)
- Last time out, Razorbacks: tied Missouri, 0-0
- Last time out, Sooners: def. Texas, 4-2
Yesterday’s Results
- Softball: Razorbacks Unlimited (DH), 5:30 .m.
- Swimming and Diving: Arkansas vs. Miami at Piscataway, N.J., 4 p.m.
- Men’s Basketball: Arkansas 89, Cincinnati 51
Today’s Schedule
- Football: Auburn at Arkansas, 11:45 a.m., SEC Network
Did You Notice?
- The Arkansas swim and dive team ended the first day of a two-day match against Rutgers and Miami with a large leads against each school. The Razorbacks went 133-52 against Miami and 125-61 against Rutgers The Razorbacks placed first in eight out of ten events, and two Arkansas relay teams placed first, in the 400 medley and the 400 freestyle. Senior Sydney Craft took first in the 500 freestyle, freshman Ellen Garritson in the 200 breaststroke, junior Tammy Greenwood in the 100 backstroke, junior Harriet Rogers in the 50 freestyle, and freshman Viola Petrini in the 200 freestyle.
“It was a great day to be a Razorback, our ladies were strong and confident and showed it with every performance. We competed in ten events today and won eight of them against Rutgers, and nine against Miami. We have to continue this passion and focus tomorrow as we aim to get two road wins against the Big Ten and ACC.”- Arkansas coach Neil Harper said.