Razorbacks Can’t Hold Halftime Margin in Loss at No. 6 LSU

Arkansas stayed within striking distance for two quarters before No. 6 LSU pulled away after halftime for a 92-70 win Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

None of that was particularly surprising considering this has turned quickly into a rebuilding year in Fayetteville.

About the only thing nobody expected was for the Razorbacks to be down by just three points at halftime. That probably caused some folks to think the Tigers might want to be put on an upset alert of some type.

That has become clear for awhile now. The game showed glimpses of that, but the difference in the two teams became clear after halftime and ended up about the way most experts were expecting.

The Razorbacks trailed by just three points at the break, but LSU used an extended third-quarter run to seize control and improve its record in the SEC.

Arkansas dropped to 11-11 overall and 0-7 in league action.

The Razorbacks opened the game with confidence, scoring on its first possession and trading baskets early with the Tigers.

Arkansas briefly held the lead in the opening minutes and matched LSU’s pace through the first quarter, which ended tied at 22.

The Hogs continued to compete in the second quarter, moving the ball effectively and finding open looks from the perimeter.

LSU relied on interior scoring and transition opportunities, but neither team created separation before halftime. The Tigers carried a 40-37 lead into the locker room.

The game turned quickly after intermission.

LSU opened the third quarter with a decisive run, scoring efficiently while forcing Arkansas into turnovers.

The Tigers pushed the lead into double figures as the Razorbacks struggled to generate consistent offense during the stretch.

By the end of the third quarter, LSU had established firm control, and Arkansas was forced to play from behind for the remainder of the game.

The Tigers continued to convert offensively in the fourth quarter, limiting Arkansas’ ability to mount a comeback.

Taleyah Jones led Arkansas with 23 points, including five made three-pointers. Jenna Lawrence provided a spark off the bench with 12 points, knocking down three shots from beyond the arc. Maria Anais Rodriguez added 11 points to give the Razorbacks three players in double figures.

Arkansas finished the game with 13 made three-pointers, matching its highest total in SEC play this season. The Razorbacks also scored 37 points in the first half, their best first-half total against a conference opponent this season.

LSU received balanced scoring and controlled the boards throughout the second half. The Tigers converted second-chance opportunities and limited Arkansas’ ability to score inside as the game wore on.

The loss continued a challenging stretch for the Razorbacks in conference play. Arkansas has remained competitive in early portions of several SEC games but has struggled to sustain execution for a full 40 minutes against ranked opponents.

Arkansas coach Kelsi Musick’s team will look to regroup quickly.

The Razorbacks return home Sunday to face No. 18 Kentucky at Bud Walton Arena.

