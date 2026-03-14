Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Houston-Arizona, UConn-St. John's and More)

Bring out the brooms, the Daily Dunk had a 3-0 sweep on Friday! We cashed in on Wisconsin, Iowa State, and UC Irvine all to cover.

Let's keep the good times rolling on Saturday as several conferences wrap up their tournament with today's finals. Let's take a look at my top three bets for today's slate of conference tournament championship games.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Arizona -2.5 (-120) vs. Houston

UConn -2.5 (-115) vs. St. John's

Duke -8.5 (-110) vs. Virginia

Houston vs. Arizona Prediction

Houston is going to beat up on the majority of college basketball teams. Their smothering defense, relentless rebounding, and ability to create extra scoring chances is a step above the rest. Unfortunately, Arizona can also do all of that while also being an elite scoring team.

Shooting is the one area that Houston lacks, ranking just 141st in effective field goal percentage, well behind the Wildcats, who come in at 42nd in that metric. Meanwhile, Arizona ranks one spot above Houston in defensive efficiency, ranking fourth to the Cougars' fifth, which means Houston's usual big advantage is a wash.

Arizona is one step above Houston, and they'll prove it in the Big 12 Tournament Final.

Pick: Arizona -2.5 (-120)

UConn vs. St. John's Prediction

The second of the two games between these two teams was the more telling performance, in my opinion. UConn figured out that if you can dominate the interior, you can completely shut down St. John's. The Red Storm doesn't have a perimeter game to turn to if they can't get things going down low. The fact that UConn ranks ninth in opponent two-point field goal percentage (45.2%) proves this to be the case. Tarris Reed Jr. should be set up for another big game in the Big East Final.

On top of all that, UConn is overall the much better shooting team, ranking 27th in effective field goal percentage, while St. John's ranks just 203rd.

I'll back the Huskies as a slight favorite in this must-watch matchup.

Pick: UConn -2.5 (-115)

Virginia vs. Duke Prediction

Duke is on another level, and as long as they bring their best stuff, there isn't a team in the country that can beat them, let alone the ACC. They rank 14th in effective field goal percentage and first in defensive efficiency, well ahead of Virginia, which ranks 57th and 31st in those two metrics.

Duke proved they're the better team when they faced Virginia in the regular season, and they'll prove it again in the ACC Final.

Pick: Duke -8.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!