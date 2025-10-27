Arkansas fends off challengers, clinches SEC title with win over Oklahoma Sooners
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After Georgia won 1-0 against Mississippi State, the Bulldogs took provisional first place away from No. 6 Arkansas.
The Razorbacks needed a win to clinch their fifth SEC regular season title in seven years on senior night. The Hogs were up to the challenge, scoring two goals in the span of four minutes at the end of the first half en route to a 3-1 win over Oklahoma.
The three goals encapsulate the spirit of the team. A team that lost its starting goalkeeper midway through the season along with multiple attacking players. Twenty-five players logged at least 100 minutes on the season.
"It's certainly gratifying," coach Colby Hale said. "We played a tough, tough schedule. We just kept saying it's gonna pay dividends. We just gotta stay with it and they did, and that doesn't always happen."
Aniyah Nurse-White scored the first goal of her college career in the 39th minute, scoring the first goal since late in the second half against Alabama.
Four minutes later, Erin Bailey, a senior transfer from BYU, doubled Arkansas' lead. She has seen uneven playing time throughout the year and played only eight minutes Sunday, but made the most of her opportunity.
"I've gone through a lot," Bailey said. "I've had a lot of mental health issues, I have a lot of depression, and it's been really hard to get up every day and go through. But my team is, like I said, they've been through, they've been there for me through it all, and helped me to just keep going every single day. And so it just feels so good to grow so much."
Arkansas would have had its second straight clean sheet if not for a penalty given in the 89th minute. The Razorbacks struggled early with Oklahoma as the team that came out more aggressive. Arkansas' back line kept the team in the game led by defender Dejionee Anderson.
Anderson made two key clearances off the back line in the early going of the first half to allow her attackers to get in rhythm and break a goal-scoring drought that stretched over two hours of match time after being held to a scoreless draw on the road against Mizzou.
"It means a lot to me," Anderson said. "I like defending, I like what I do. I feel like I live by putting your body on the line to save your team and that's what I did."
Anderson, originally from Passagefort, Jamaica, was one of nine Razorbacks honored on Senior Day. Her family made the 1,500 mile journey to be in Fayetteville.
"They've all got a different story," Hale said. "They've worked and they've grinded and they played different roles in their four years here."
Arkansas will receive a first round bye in the SEC Tournament by being a top 4 seed. They'll await the winner of No. 8 Mississippi State and No. 9 Oklahoma. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be broadcast on SEC Network from Pensacola Fla.
2025 SEC Soccer Tournament Schedule
First Round | Sunday, November 2
(All matches televised on SEC Network.)
Match 1: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Alabama, 11:30 a.m.
Match 2: No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Florida, 2 p.m.
Match 3: No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m.
Match 4: No. 5 LSU vs. No. 12 Auburn, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals | Tuesday, November 4
Match 5: No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Winner M1, 11:30 a.m.
Match 6: No. 3 Georgia vs. Winner M2, 2 p.m.
Match 7: No. 1 Arkansas vs. Winner M3, 4:30 p.m.
Match 8: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Winner M4
Semifinals | Championship
Match 9: Winner M7 vs. Winner M8, 3:30 p.m.
Match 10: Winner M5 vs. Winner M6, 6 p.m.
Championship | Sunday, November 9
Match 11: Winner M9 vs. Winner M10, 1:30 p.m