Razorbacks overcome another slow first half to remain perfect
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Four games into the Kelsi Musick era at Arkansas, both positive and negative trends are starting to take shape.
The Razorbacks continue to get off to slow starts, scoring just 11 points in the first quarter and trailed midway through the second quarter against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, who came into the game ranked outside the top 200 on Bart Torvik.
But the positive trends continue as well. The Hogs outscored the Lions 26-18 in the third quarter, to pull away and win 68-60 and improve to 4-0.
"They tried to slow us down," coach Kelsi Musick said. "If you have to guard for 30 seconds where normally we don't use a shot clock, we're trying to force teams not to, and we didn't do a good job of that tonight. So I think that's where the slow start came from."
The Razorbacks struggled to shoot the ball, finishing just 23-for-65 (35%) from the field. Freshman guard Bonnie Deas after winning SEC Freshman of the Week, scored just two points and did not make a field goal in seven attempts.
The two teams combined for just 15 field goals in the first half, as the Hogs scored just 25 points and halftime and led by just four. The Lions were led by four different players in double figures. Mari Dangerfield had 14 points and three rebounds.
Arkansas' Taleyah Jones took over starting in the third quarter. 18 of her 21 points came in the second half. After finishing 1-for-6 from the field in the first half, she finished 8-for-18 and scored seven of the team's first 11 points out of intermission.
"I had the responsibility to have to flip something," Jones said. "We needed the change. We scored 25 points in two quarters. I don't think I've ever even had that When I was with coach Musick at my previous school. So I think as a senior, I had to focus and be able to step up for this team because we were struggling."
Emily Robinson and Maria Anais Rodriguez were the other two Razorbacks in double figures, scoring 12 and 10 points respectively.
Both the players and Musick know that when the quality of opponent ramps up and the team gets away from the confines of Bud Walton Arena that the level of performance is inadequate.
"We can't take this performance on the road and expect to be successful," Musick said. "That's not going to help us be successful, especially in a road game, when this will be our first road test. You have to play 10 points, 10 rebounds better when you go on the road, and we missed multiple layups tonight."
Athletic director Hunter Yurachek was on hand to present Musick a game ball commemorating her first win as a Razorback.
Arkansas will face its first road test against Texas Tech. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday and will be streamed on ESPN+. Texas Tech is ranked No. 31 in the Bart Torvik rankings, their highest ranked opponent yet.