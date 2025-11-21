Razorbacks setting new standard in win over Little Rock at Bud Walton
Arkansas dominated the Little Rock Trojans to improve to 5-1 in the Kelsi Musick era with a wire-to-wire win, 96-57.
Guard Bonnie Deas, tied for the second-shortest player on the roster at just 5-foot-9, finished with her second career double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Taleyah Jones led all scorers with 19 points and Jenna Lawrence continued her hot start from three-point line to start the season. Lawrence went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc and is now 10-for-21 on the season.
The Razorbacks, slow starters in their first five games, outscored Little Rock 25-10 in the first quarter and kept the energy up in the second, holding the Trojans scoreless for over the first five minutes of the second quarter.
"If we didn't force a turnover, we definitely forced them to take rushed shots," Musick said. We rebounded it pretty well, especially in the first quarter to allow us to force the issue to get back down the floor. And I think the tempo and the pace really did help us because that's the style we wanted to play."
Arkansas played suffocating defense throughout the game, holding Little Rock to 31.1% from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc.
The Trojans also did not attempt a free throw until the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks also dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Trojans 58-27, including 19-12 on the offensive glass.
"This a press with like a Kelsi Musick touch on it." Deas said. "It's fun [to play]."
Yet, even in a game which the Razorbacks won by 39, Musick still wants the team to learn from its errors. The Hogs still turned the ball over 17 times, including four offensive fouls.
"Our goal is to play a perfect game but that's not going to happen," Musick said. "We have to continue to push and strive to get better to fine tune some things. Limit turnovers. We had some mishaps where we gave up a couple of offensive rebounds. Towards the end of the game, we fouled when we shouldn't have been putting them on the line."
The Hogs still put together one of the best offensive performances of the year, which included the Bud Walton Arena debut of Wyvette Mayberry, the daughter of former Razorback Lee Mayberry, who took the Hogs to an Elite Eight in 1991.
Mayberry missed the first four games of the season with a knee injury and scored seven points in 16 minutes.
"It meant a lot to me," Mayberry said about the reception from the crowd. "It felt nice, but at end of the day, I'm like, I need to lock in. I need to show them something and give me something to cheer about."
Arkansas now hits the road again to play back-to-back games over Thanksgiving week in the Music City Classic in Nashville, Tenn. Tipoff against Drake is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Arkansas will also play Southern Illinois at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The tournament will be streamed on BallerTV.