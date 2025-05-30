91 Days Until Auburn vs. Baylor - No. 91 Oscar Chapman Spotlight
In 91 days, on August 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT, the Auburn Tigers will kick off their 2025 football season against the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas. And while it feels as if the days are simultaneously creeping at a snail’s pace and blowing by like Dom Toretto in a quarter-mile, you can join AuburnOnSI’s family as we count down till kickoff by Auburn Tigers’ jersey numbers.
Coming in at number 91 is the Aussie punting sensation, Oscar Chapman.
Yes, yes, you’re saying to yourselves, “A punter? At 91? Surely, there has to be a defensive lineman that could have landed in this spot in the countdown.”
And, well, yeah. Other names would have fit this slot, surely. A name like Charles Dorsey jumps to mind, for example. And don’t worry, if you came here for defensive players, we have you covered in numbers 99-92 and, spoiler alert, 90.
But what is Auburn if not a team celebrated for the numerous gifted special teams aces that come through the Loveliest Village? And, for that matter, what would this countdown be without having a punter in the first 10 players?
That would just be downright un-Auburn.
Alas, Chapman gets the nod. And if this chaps you, pun intended, strap in. He certainly will not be the last special, special teamer mentioned on this list.
Chapman is a native Australian, having migrated to The Plains from Kent Town, South Australia. After a brief stint in the South Australian National Football League, he committed to Auburn and joined the Tigers in 2020.
Chapman wasted no time endearing himself to fans as he displayed his combination of immense leg strength (71-yard career-long punt) and consistent accuracy (81 career punts downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line) early on.
Chapman’s ability to flip the field and impact field position solidified him as an invaluable tool during his five years at Auburn, a time in which the Tigers’ offenses were often unpredictable, to put it politely. He punted the ball 243 times during his career, including 61 times during the 2023 season.
He finished his career with his name etched in the Auburn record books, as his 43.5 yard career average places him fourth all-time on a long list of impactful Tigers punters.
Chapman signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 NFL Draft. Expect the uber-talented Aussie to continue his American football success.