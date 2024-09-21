Auburn Tigers DB Seriously Injured in 1st Quarter vs. Arkansas
The Auburn Tigers were already stretched thin in the defensive secondary and took another blow to that unit during the first quarter against Arkansas.
Auburn defensive back Champ Anthony was carted off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury.
The injury happened moments after Anthony delivered a big hit to star Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong.
Anthony’s injury is believed to be serious as a replay was never shown.
Anthony was carted off the field with an air cast from hip to ankle. It goes without saying that he won't be back for this game, and the rest of his season is now in doubt. The players, coaches and staff on the field immediately knew it was bad.
In his short stint on the field, Anthony recorded three pass breakups and one quarterback hurry.
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium:
The television broadcast for the game can be found on ESPN. Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich will be on the call. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks:
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Jason Campbell, Ronnie Brown and Will Herring will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks:
Auburn is 20-12-1 all-time against Arkansas.