Auburn Defensive Coaches Take A Trip To Birmingham
The Auburn coaching staff headed up to Birmingham, AL to continue to build relationships throughout the state.
On Wednesday, Coach L, a popular trainer in the Birmingham area, posted a picture of him with Auburn defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams thanking them for coming to see some of the guys he's training and working out.
One of the elite players that was there on Wednesday was 2026 4-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland. According to Cleveland's X bio, he's six-foot-three and 295 pounds. In a post on X, Coach L says he's one of the best in the country.
Auburn's 2026 class has already started to form. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have two players committed in the class. Kail Ellis and Denairius Gray.
Here's a brief bio on Ellis from Auburn Daily's Brian Smith: "Ellis plays center with the quickness and physical nature that will translate to the SEC. Powerfully built in the upper body, his explosiveness often overwhelms a defensive lineman before the opponent counters."
Here's a brief bio on Gray from Smith: "Gray plays for one of the nation's most prominent prep programs. To that point, despite playing with 2024 Miami wide receiver signee Joshisa Trader and 2024 Ohio State wide receiver signee Jeremiah Smith, Gray's two-year statistics include 81 receptions, 1,124 yards, and 25 touchdowns (Max Preps). There are several reasons he's putting up big numbers."
It's never too early to show a top prospect that they are a priority. Cleveland is a guy to watch for the Tigers.