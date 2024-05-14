Scouting Auburn High School Recruits
One of the most successful Alabama prep football programs would be Auburn High School. This fall, the Tigers will be one of the top programs again.
A primary reason would be size; not just along the trenches either. There are multiple prospects with the length college coaches desire. I look forward to watching these young prospects again in the fall to gain a better overall look at each recruit. For now, yesterday's practice represents a first look at some of the prospects Auburn will have from the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.
The list is in alphabetical order.
La’Mychael Gunn CB 6-2 180 - 2025
Gunn is the definition of a cornerback with the prerequisite height and arm length that most college football coaches want playing outside the numbers. Nimble in space as expected, he's also quick to the football within the screen game. During the Monday practice, East Carolina took a long look at Gunn. He has offers from several Group of 5 programs, plus West Virginia, among other college football prorams.
Carnell Jackson DT 6-3 318 - 2026
Heavy hands and a penchant for getting off the snap quickly highlight Jackson's traits. His combination of size and athleticism will be too much for the vast majority of high school linemen, and he already possesses SEC size. He's also one of the state's best in the shot put with a 51.4 as a personal best. He's just starting to pick up offers. He's one to watch.
Omar Mabson II RB 5-9 210 - 2026
Recent offers from Missouri, Auburn, and Georgia make Mabson one of the state's hottest underclassmen recruits. He's built like a tank. That's for sure. Seeing Mabson's quickness and ability to catch the football also stand out.
Perhaps just as important as anything else, Mabson accepts coaching and applies it; that includes learning how to pass protect. Look for him to be a strong contender to be one of Alabama's top 10 for 2026. Here's a look at Mabson's sophomore film from HUDL.
Caleb Pitts DE 6-3 260 - 2025
The question with Pitts will be which position(s) does the young man play in college? He's playing the edge now but could grow into a three-technique. Potentially, Pitts could play strong-side end and move inside as a swing player. He fires off the snap of the football and plays best when attacking. Sheds blocks pretty well for a prep player. He has the frame and athleticism to be a Power 4 player with an excellent senior season.
Trinton Pritchett OT 6-4 255 - 2026
The first point about Pritchett would be the arm length; it's tremendous. Perhaps that's why Miami, Michigan State, and UCF are already happy to offer him a scholarship. He still needs to add weight and strength but Pritchett's frame is the prototypical build for college success.