Will Auburn Tight End Rivaldo Fairweather Have A Huge 2024 Season?
The Auburn Tigers possess one of college football’s best all-around offensive weapons.
Where will this versatile athlete line up, play-to-play? Auburn fans will be happy with flex tight end Rivaldo Fairweather returning for the 2024 season but the opposition will not.
It’s kind of like the old game, “Where’s Waldo?”
According to Pro Football Focus and from Fairweather’s 534 snaps last season, he split reps between four different positions. As a traditional inline tight end it's 167 snaps, in the backfield would be just seven snaps, playing the slot would be 274 more, and finally out wide would be 86 plays.
Regardless of where Fairweather lines up, he’s difficult to match up with. Of the 46 targets last season, 33 would end up as receptions. 16 of those catches would also result in first downs, and another six would be for touchdowns.
No matter where the 6-foot-4 and 251-pound playmaker lines up, he’s hard to handle. Going into his fifth-year on the Plains, his numbers could also go up because of incoming help.
Opposing defenses knew Hugh Freeze and his staff would want to place the football in Fairweather’s hands this past season but the wide receiver corps did not help him enough.
With Transfer Portal additions Robert Lewis from Georgia State, KeAndre Lambert-Smith from Penn State, and Sam Jackson V from California, experienced help is on the way. Additionally, do not forget about the exciting freshmen wide receivers like Perry Thompson and Cam Coleman.
Fairweather is already a household name for Auburn fans and his 2024 season should include more single coverage because of the help he’s getting. During his last season playing for Auburn, look for Fairweather to put up big numbers.