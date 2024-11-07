Should Auburn Freshman Linebacker Demarcus Riddick Play More?
What does freshman Demarcus Riddick bring to DJ Durkin and the Auburn defense that perhaps other players do not?
To be clear, the Tigers’ defense does not struggle as a whole. Auburn allows 19.2 points per contest. That statistic is good for 23rd nationally. However, improvements can always be made.
Riddick’s size is listed at 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds. He provides the modern frame for a linebacker capable of playing sideline-to-sideline against twitchy dual-threat quarterbacks and speedy running backs. Watching him change directions with cat-like quickness is impressive. Those talents are beginning to see more action on the gridiron.
Riddick has 153 snaps this season with 45 coming against the Commodores. It’s the highest single-game total of his college career. Versus Vandy, his 5 tackles are second for the Tigers so Riddick is productive. Riddick’s also a big-play defender.
Riddick deserves applause for his 10 stops. PFF defines a stop as, “Tackles that constitute a failure by the offense.” Most often, tackling an opposing player at or near the line of scrimmage and keeping the opponent behind the chains. There’s another area that Durkin should consider using Riddick more and it could change Auburn’s win-loss record.
Playing man coverage comes with a huge responsibility. Too many Auburn linebackers are being defeated in man coverage and here’s an example. Per Pro Football Focus, Eugene Asante’s pass coverage grade was 44.6 versus Vanderbilt. The first score for Vandy came against him, in fact.
AJ Newberry’s 29-yard touchdown reception is yet another wheel route in which an Auburn linebacker is beaten during a critical passing play; it’s happening more than the Tigers can afford. It’s obvious from the eye test, too.
Even while the football was far from Newberry’s hands, standing close to the end zone pylon close to the catch, he had a decided speed advantage against Asante.
Moving forward, Riddick should be a strong candidate to help alleviate the problem. Especially with Durkin liking to blitz, Tigers fans should expect to see more of Riddick during obvious passing situations. There will still be risks with extended playing time for a true freshman linebacker.
Mistakes are and will be made by Riddick. That being the case, he’s faster and more athletic than probably any other Auburn linebacker. Considering Riddick’s physical traits, he can create game-changing plays even in the screen game.
And when you're 3-6, what are you really risking?
His burst off the snap of the football should be considered special. One could even argue that Riddick runs far more like a safety than a linebacker.
As Auburn’s talented freshman linebacker feels more comfortable with the scheme and SEC football’s speed, Riddick will likely increase his production. It’s part of the maturation process of playing a young player. It takes time but Riddick is already proving his value.
Concluding, Riddick should play more for Auburn during the final three games. He’s the type of talent capable of helping the Tigers become an even better defense than it already is.