Auburn’s Deuce Knight Receives Prediction to Transfer to Fellow SEC School

“What if?” seems to be the general narrative surrounding Deuce Knight’s career with the Auburn Tigers. He started just one game in which he accumulated six touchdowns and smashed several Auburn records, but it seems like that’s all of Knight that Auburn fans will get, as he’s entered the transfer portal and just received a prediction to land at another SEC school.

NEW: On3's @PeteNakos has logged an expert prediction for Ole Miss to land Auburn true freshman transfer QB Deuce Knight🦈https://t.co/ybbH7fulrW https://t.co/jjKhIJv9wN pic.twitter.com/ST4gM74fXS — On3 (@On3sports) January 9, 2026

The Mississippi native is now expected to land at Ole Miss, as it was a top school for him in his recruitment just a few years ago. Adding a wrinkle to this news is the fact that Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been denied his request for an extra year of eligibility, meaning that, as it stands, his collegiate career is effectively over.

Chambliss and his attorney will fight for this extra year despite the NCAA’s initial decision. Tom Mars, Chambliss’s attorney, was clear that this case would be moving up the ranks, most likely in the form of a lawsuit against the NCAA.

“There’s now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad’s rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn’t care less about the law or doing the right thing,” he said.

Back on the Plains, Auburn has its quarterback for the upcoming season in Byrum Brown, who dazzled fans throughout 2025 with his strength, speed and arm talent. He transferred in from USF, Alex Golesh’s former program, and is expected to be the starter for Auburn in 2026.

If Chambliss manages to secure an extra year of eligibility, staying in college for another year, Knight could choose to stay in Auburn and develop under Brown instead of Chambliss. If Chambliss truly is done, though, Knight’s most likely headed to the Sip.

