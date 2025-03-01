Auburn's Israel Okon Ties World U20 Record at SEC Championships
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas—Auburn freshman sprinter Israel Okon equaled a World U20 Record in the men’s 60m dash on Friday running a 6.51 to lead the Tigers’ efforts at the second day of the SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships. Also on Friday, seven Auburn athletes qualified for Saturday’s finals including senior Vimbayi Maisorewa who broke her own school record in the women’s 400m.
Okon’s time of 6.51 matched a 24-year-old World U20 record ran by Mark Lewis-Francis of Great Britain on March 11, 2001, in Lisbon, Portugal. A native of Asaba, Nigeria, Okon won his heat of the men’s 60m with the fastest qualifying time during the preliminaries and tied teammate Kanyinsola Ajayi for the fastest time in the NCAA this season. Ajayi and Azeem Fahmi also advanced to the 60 finals after posting times of 6.57 and 6.61, respectively. The Tiger trio will run in the finals at 4:25 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Maisvorewa, an All-American a season ago at 400m, ran the best indoor race of her career clocking the new school record while finishing sixth to move onto the finals Saturday at 4:50 p.m.
Sophomores Ja’Kobe Tharp, Max Hardin and Ana-liesa Torian had strong shows in the track to also advance to finals. Tharp won his heat of the men’s 60m hurdles in 7.60, posting the second-fastest qualifying time. Hardin ran a tactical race in the men’s mile, crossing in 4:04.56 to win his heat and advance in the event. Torian, competing in her first SEC meet, ran a personal-best 8.13 in the women’s 60m hurdles to advance.
Auburn’s throws had three scorers on Friday, including two that took home bronze medals. Senior Kyle Brown won his third SEC indoor bronze of his career in the men’s weight throw after a toss of 22.24m/72-11.75 on his sixth and final attempt. Senior Adrienne Adams equaled Brown’s finish on the women’s side, taking third place in the weight throw with a personal best effort of 21.41m/70-3. Teammate Maura Huwalt also scored, finishing fourth with a best mark of 20.99m/68-10.5.
The final day of the SEC Indoor Championships will conclude Saturday at 2 p.m. with the women’s high jump, while action on the track will start at 4:05 p.m. with the men’s mile finals. Saturday’s will see 12 Auburn athletes competing on the track with another seven in field events along with a pair of relays. Day three of action will air live streaming on SEC Network+.
2025 Southeastern Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships
Fasken Indoor Track & Field
Bryan-College Station, Texas
Day 2 Results
Men’s Weight Throw
3. Kyle Brown 22.24m/72-11.75
10. John Leonard 21.28m/69-9.75 PR
17. Kyle Moison 19.92m/65-4.25
18. Seth Allen 19.78m/64-10.75 PR
Women’s Weight Throw
3. Adrienne Adams 21.41m/70-3 PR
4. Maura Huwalt 20.99m/68-10.5
Men’s Mile Prelims
8. Max Hardin 4:04.56 Auto Qualifier
13. Cooper Atkins 4:04.86
Women’s Mile Prelims
11. Camila Gomes 4:47.85
27. Cady McPhail 4:58.57
Men’s 60m Prelims
1. Israel Okon 6.51 Q-PR-AUFR-U20WR=
2. Kanyinsola Ajayi 6.57 Q
6. Azeem Fahmi 6.61 q
17. Dario Matau 6.71
18. Ian Myers 6.72
Women’s 60m Prelims
Chante Clinkscale DNF
Men’s 400m Prelims
26. Luke Roberts 48.01 PR
Women’s 400m Prelims
6. Vimbayi Maisvorewa 51.55 q-PR-AUSR
Men’s 800m Prelims
22. Rex Green 1:51.78
Men’s 60m Hurdles Prelims
2. Ja’Kobe Tharp 7.60 Q
Women’s 60m Hurdles Prelims
6. Ana-liese Torian 8.13 Q
Key:
Q- Automatic qualifier
q – Little q qualifier
PR – Personal Record
AUSR – Auburn School Record
AUFR – Auburn Freshman Record
U20WR= - U20 World Record equaled