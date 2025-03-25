Auburn's Johni Broome Makes Final Four for Naismith Player of the Year
ATLANTA – Auburn’s Johni Broome is one of the best men’s college basketball players to comprise this year’s list of finalists vying to earn the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy, annually identifying the nation’s top player.
Broome along with finalists Walter Clayton, Jr. of Florida, Cooper Flagg of Duke and Braden Smith of Purdue have led their teams to be among the best in the country and into the NCAA Tournament, and they have consistently proven throughout this season that they have earned the title of Naismith Trophy Finalist in 2025. Many have been named finalists previously in their college or high school careers.
“The brilliance of these athletes and their unrelenting passion for college basketball are evident in their outstanding accomplishments,” said Eric Oberman, president of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “Their efforts have been instrumental in their teams' successes this season. Recognizing any of these extraordinary student-athletes with the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy would be a fitting tribute to their excellence.”
Broome and Clayton, Jr. are looking to become the first players from their respetive schools to win the award.
The two-time senior All-American from Plant City, Fla., was honored as the SEC Player of the Year, joining Charles Barkley (1984) and Chris Porter (1999) as the only Tigers to earn this award from The Associated Press. Broome is the only player in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history to record 2,500 points, 1,500 rebounds and 400 blocks in his career.
Averaging 18.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game on the season, Broome has registered a school-record 19 double-doubles. He ranks first among active NCAA Division I players with 414 blocks and is among the Top 20 in the nation this season, averaging over two per game. Broome recently set the single-season rebounding record with 352 boards to date, breaking Korvotney Barber’s old mark of 347 rebounds in 2008-09.
“Jersey Mike's is honored to congratulate these exceptional basketball players on being named finalists for the prestigious Naismith Trophy,” said Jeff Hemschoot, Vice President of Marketing at Jersey Mike's. “Their impressive skill and unrelenting dedication have enthralled and motivated us throughout the season. We are proud to acknowledge and celebrate their outstanding accomplishments.”
The 2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year announcement will occur on Sunday, April 6, at the Naismith Awards Brunch during the Final Four in San Antonio. The Tobin Center in San Antonio will host the event. SiriusXM will simulcast the live announcement on SiriusXM College Sports Radio (Channel 84).
This year, fans will have a say in determining the winner through the Naismith Awards Fan Vote presented by Jersey Mike's. Starting today (March 25), fans can visit www.naismithfanvote.com or on X (@naismithtrophy) to cast their ballot for one of these four finalists for the 2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year award. Voting ends at 12 p.m. EDT on April 1, and fans are limited to one vote per day. The fan vote will account for 5% of the total vote.
The four finalists were chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national voting academy, composed of leading journalists from around the country, current and former head coaches, former award winners and conference commissioners, all of whom base their selections on outstanding coaching performances during the 2024-25 college basketball season. The vote was tabulated and verified by the Forensic Accounting team of iDiscovery Solutions, Inc., a consultative experts firm.
The winner will be awarded the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy, produced and provided by Herff Jones, a leading provider of graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students. Herff Jones will donate a replica trophy to the player’s university.
ABOUT THE ATLANTA TIPOFF CLUB
Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the Naismith Awards, the most prestigious national honors in all of college and high school basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the most outstanding men's and women's college and high school basketball players and coaches.
Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men's and women's college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game. UCLA's Lew Alcindor received the first Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy in 1969, while the late Anne Donovan (Old Dominion) was the inaugural women's recipient in 1983.
Corporate partners of the Naismith Awards include AXIA Time, Jersey Mike's, MOLECULE, Sharpie and Werner Ladder. For more information, visit www.naismithtrophy.com.
