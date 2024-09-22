Auburn CB Kayin Lee on Tigers' Loss to Arkansas: 'Very Frustrating'
The Auburn Tigers fell 24-14 at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Auburn blew out the Razorbacks last season and was expected to handle Arkansas at home this year. Five turnovers later, and the Tigers found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
Despite the end result, the Tigers have some positive things to take away from their second loss of the season. The defense looks capable of keeping Auburn in most games, despite the self-inflicted wounds from the offense.
Cornerback Kayin Lee was proud of his team for fighting until the end even though things looked bleak for Auburn.
“We could have gave more effort,” Lee said. “We could have executed a lot more plays. I’m just glad that they fought to the end, they didn’t give up, nobody gave up. We kept on fighting, there’s just minor things we need to clean up.”
Auburn struggled to contain Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green who made an impact with both his arm and legs. Green went 12-27 through the air for 151 yards and one touchdown. Escaping the pocket and extending plays on the ground is where Green made a bigger difference, picking up 80 yards.
“He’s (Green) on scholarship just how we are,” Lee said. “I was just trying to compete. He’s a good player. They got a good offense over there. I was just trying to compete with him.”
Auburn’s defense had a hard time getting off the field on third down The Razorbacks were 9-19 on third down, but had a knack for converting third and long.
“Very frustrating,” Lee said on Auburn’s third-down struggles. “We know we’re going to make mistakes. It’s just don’t blink, play the next play. That’s something we’ve got to go clean up in practice.”
Auburn cornerback Champ Anthony was carted off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury in the first quarter, one play after making an explosive hit to force an incompletion. In the short amount of time Anthony was on the field he broke up three passes and recorded one quarterback hurry.
“I just know that’s our brother,” Lee said. “We are our brother’s keeper so we weren’t going to stop no matter what.”
Lee and the Tigers return to action next Saturday to host No. 15 Oklahoma at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30/3:15 p.m. CT, and the television broadcast information is TBA.