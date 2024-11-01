Auburn Opponents Beware, There's Another Faulk Coming
The Auburn Tigers enjoy one of the nation’s best defensive ends with Keldric Faulk, an edge defender with seven sacks heading into the Vanderbilt game. That total places him fourth in the SEC.
Amazingly, the powerfully built 6-foot-6 and 288-pound defensive end has at least 30 pounds on the players above him in the sack totals. He fits the profile of a true SEC defensive stalwart. Soon, he will not be the only Faulk playing inside of Jordan-Hare Stadium.
From the class of 2025, Jakaleb Faulk is committed to the Tigers and hails from Highland Home (Ala.) High School. It is the same program his brother attended. Heading into Halloween’s Friday night action, Faulk is having a tremendous senior season with 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks. He’s the No. 96 prospect nationally by 247 Sports.
Here’s a breakdown of the younger Faulk’s game and what he could become while playing for Auburn.
Faulk’s frame is much different from his brother’s. He’s just over 6-foot-3 and around 230 pounds. Seeing him play in person helps one realize he has the arm length to be a natural defensive end like his older brother. His talents, however, are better suited to him being a linebacker equally adept at taking on the run or dropping into coverage. Plus, the added ability to place his hand in the dirt and come off the edge..
His best attribute is not-one a person can measure like a traditional-football statistic. Faulk’s innate ability to track a defender in space and make a one-on-one tackle stands out from his senior highlights. Notably, Faulk’s propensity to take good angles to the ball carrier deserves credit.
He doesn’t underestimate his opponent’s speed and quickness. Faulk immediately sets his running path to where he needs to be at the point of contact. His instincts eliminate unnecessary steps. This ability is a prime reason he can play linebacker for Auburn and thrive. He also utilizes speed well.
Faulk’s open-field speed stands out by running down and tackling shifty running backs. He can break down into a football tackling position – coming off a dead run – and make the play. Faulk also makes many tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage.
He showcases tremendous timing when shooting a gap and making a play. The ability to create tackles for loss is also presented by Faulk changing where he lines up to keep offenses off balance. He will occasionally line up as an edge to rush the passer in addition to inside or outside linebacker. When Faulk drops into coverage, his skill is also on display.
Utilizing length and athleticism, one of his best plays of his senior season includes jumping up high to deflect a pass and catching the deflection for an interception. The timing is as near to perfect as one will likely see.
Once at Auburn, look for the Tigers to keep Faulk at linebacker while using his versatility in a myriad of ways including an occasional pass rusher. Faulk is a unique defender who could be the Tigers’ nickel linebacker.
The next Faulk to come to Auburn has a chance to be a standout like his brother. He’s one of the best prospects in Auburn’s Top 5 2025 recruiting class.