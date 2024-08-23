Auburn QB Hank Brown Sings Praises of New QB Coach Kent Austin
Auburn Tigers newly anointed backup quarterback Hank Brown has gotten a chance to work with new quarterback coach Kent Austin. Head coach Hugh Freeze hired Austin to help unlock Payton Thorne and the offense this year, but It’s clear Brown has also felt the impact of the Tigers’ new quarterback whisperer.
"Coach Freeze, his authenticity is off the charts and that's something you don't get in college football," Brown said at media availability on Thursday.. "These coaches, they'll say whatever they want you to hear in recruiting. But Coach Freeze, he's real and he'll tell you exactly what he feels. And then with Coach Austin, he's one-of-a-kind. He's, in my mind, the smartest QB coach in all of college football."
Levels of comfort will be high between both Freeze and Austin, because both men were previously at Liberty when Brown committed to go there.
Following them to The Plains seems a good fit, even if Brown has to take a seat on the bench behind experienced starter Payton Thorne.
Where perhaps Brown can really make some strides is in soaking up the big school SEC vibes, especially as he learns what it takes to run a multi-facilitated offense.
Freeze and Austin are loading a much greater degree of detail into the offensive system this year; they appear comfortable that Thorne in particular can cope with the added responsibility.
Furthermore, the challenge for Brown as the backup quarterback will be to soak it all up, but he's certainly embracing the opportunities to learn and grow.
"I think mentally it has been a lot different too," Brown admitted. "Just being able to be developed by coach Austin and just learn the way his mind works, as well as coach Freeze. Learning the way he's going to call this offense, It has been huge. I think physically and mentally it has been important."
Making incremental progress as a quarterback is never that easy, fundamentally, it requires levels of patience which tends to clash with an athlete's competitive fire.
Learning the ropes as a diligent backup quarterback entails controlling those types of emotions, and assuming the selfless role as such is pivotal.
"I'm going to get prepared every week like I'm the starter, I have to be ready. It's one play away and you never know," Brown declared. "I have to prepare like that and be ready at all times. Being named the number two is just more motivation to work harder."
Contingency plans firmly in place, the new season now looms large.