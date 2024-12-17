Report: Auburn Signs former USC Trojans Offensive Tackle
The Auburn Tigers have made another addition via the transfer portal, adding its second offensive lineman since the portal opened.
Former USC left tackle Mason Murphy has signed with Auburn, per Pete Nakos of On3.
Throughout his four seasons at USC, Murphy appeared in 27 games and started 10 of them. Murphy has been a versatile offensive lineman throughout his college career, starting five games at right guard, three games at left tackle and two games at right tackle.
"Murphy was slated to be the returning player with the most experience in a USC uniform next season, having played nearly 2,000 career snaps," wrote Shotgun Spratling of USCFootball.
According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound redshirt junior, is a four-star transfer and is currently the No. 44 overall player available in the portal and the No. 5 portal offensive tackle. Coming out of high school, the Riverside, Calif. native was a four-star recruit and the No. 28 offensive tackle in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports.
Murphy joins Xavier Chaplin, the No. 3 offensive tackle transfer from Virginia Tech, as the second offensive lineman Auburn has added to its portal haul.
Auburn has made eight additions via the portal and 247Sports currently has its portal class ranked No. 3 nationally behind LSU and Ole Miss.
The Tigers have lost one offensive lineman to the portal so far. E.J. Harris, a 6-foot-5, 321-pound sophomore who appeared in six games across the last two seasons, entered his name into the portal on Dec. 2.
Auburn’s offensive line play took a step forward in 2024 after being a glaring weakness for the team for the better part of the last decade. Improving play in the trenches has been a priority for head coach Hugh Freeze, and offensive line coach Jake Thornton has done a lot to held him achieve that goal. Murphy and Chaplin will likely both have chances to start and propel the Tigers’ performance at offensive line even further.
Click here to read about the 15 players who have announced their intention to transfer from Auburn as well as keep track of the Tigers’ activity in the portal.