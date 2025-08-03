Auburn Tigers AD John Cohen Lays Out 3 Keys for Hugh Freeze in 2025
Hugh Freeze is the first Auburn Tigers coach in 50 years to get a third season after back-to-back losing campaigns. It’s a testament to the disaster he inherited from the previous regime and the visible improvements he’s made to the roster.
Athletic Director John Coehen laid out on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning Show exactly what he’s looking for as he evaluates Freeze in a pivotal year three of his tenure.
"Number one, the coach, no matter what happens, has to still have the ear of the locker room," Cohen declared. "Number two, kids have to get better. You have to point to individual kids get better, you're going to have a better football team. And then, three, are you recruiting at a high level?"
The level of retention that Freeze had in the offseason, despite two seven-loss seasons, is proof enough that he still has the locker room. Keldric Fauld could start for any team in the country. Cam Coleman would be the best wide receiver on virtually any team. Perry Thompson and Amaris Williams, two prized freshmen from the 2024 class, looked inward on how they could get better instead of the easy leap to the transfer portal.
The mass exodus that one might expect in modern college football didn’t happen.
Instead, and this skips to number three, Freeze closed with another strong high school recruiting class and added crucial pieces in the transfer portal.
After inking another top-10 recruiting class, Freeze hit the portal to get his quarterback, another explosive wide receiver, and bookend tackles for immediate help. He also added depth across the roster, including running back, linebacker, and secondary.
The true key will be the second point Cohen made. Do the players and team improve enough to warrant a fourth year from Freeze.
Those improvements Cohen is intent on seeing spring forth from the players are undoubtedly tied to how well quarterback Jackson Arnold can perform in 2025. Turnovers from the quarterback position plagued Auburn last season. The roster is talented enough that Jackson won’t be asked to win games as much as not lose them.
"Those are the three things that all coaches are judged on," Cohen doubled down. "So, that's what I'm constantly evaluating ... If we do those things then John Cohen can sleep at night."
As it pertains to this season, Freeze has already accomplished two of Cohen’s three criteria. That’s why he’s still coaching this season. Winning will take care of the locker room and recruiting moving forward.
Freeze has built an excellent squad on paper. He’s retained his best players. He’s attracted short-termers looking to win and showcase their ability for the NFL Draft.
Now, Freeze has to translate that good work off the field to results on the field.