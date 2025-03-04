No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies Preview, How to Watch
No. 1 Auburn Tigers (27-2, 15-1 SEC) vs. No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies (20-9, 9-7 SEC)
March 4, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. (CT)
Reed Arena (12,989) | College Station, Texas
Television: ESPN
Play-By-Play: Tom Hart
Color Analyst: Jimmy Dykes
Radio: Auburn Sports Network
Play-By-Play: Andy Burcham
Color Analyst: Randall Dickey
» No. 1 Auburn (27-2, 15-1 SEC) carries a six-game winning streak into its last road game of the season at Texas A&M (20-9, 9-7 SEC) on Tuesday night at Reed Arena.
» The Tigers clinched its fifth SEC regular-season championship in school history, and the program’s league-best third in the last eight seasons, with their historic road win (94-78) at No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday.
» Auburn has won five combined SEC titles over the last eight seasons (three regular season and two tournament) making it one of five schools to ever win five regular-season and tournament titles combined over an eight-year period.
» This season is the first time in program history Auburn won at Alabama and Kentucky in the same season. The Tigers won at Kentucky for just the third time all-time and the first time since 1988, snapping a 20-game losing streak.
» Auburn is trying to become just the second SEC team to go undefeated on the road in SEC play in the last 10 seasons and the first since LSU in 2019.
» With a win, Auburn would set new program records with its 16th SEC win and 28th regular-season win. A 16th SEC victory would be tied for sixth-most in league history.
» Third time this season for Auburn to travel to the Lone Star State, where the Tigers are 2-0 on the season with wins vs. No. 4 Houston (W, 74-69) in the Battleground 2k at the Toyota Center on Nov. 9 and at Texas (W, 87-82) on Jan. 7 in Austin, Texas.
» AU is looking to extend its program-record, SEC-road winning streak to 10 games.
» Auburn is ranked No. 1 in this week’s Associated Press and ESPN Coaches polls. It marks the eighth-straight week the Tigers have been No. 1 in the AP Poll. Auburn is one of only two SEC teams to ever be ranked first for at least six-straight weeks in the AP Poll, joining Kentucky.
» The Tigers have been ranked for 31-consecutive weeks, which is the seventh-longest active streak in the country and is the second-longest streak in program history, one week behind the school record. Four of Auburn’s five longest ranked streaks in program history have come since January 2018. Tuesday’s contest is the 53rd-straight game the Tigers have played as a ranked team.
TEXAS A&M AT-A-GLANCE
» Texas A&M leads the country averaging 15.86 offensive rebounds per game and is the only team that is inside the Top 10 nationally in offensive rebounding, total rebounds (7th) and rebounding margin (7th).
» The Aggies claimed wins over Ohio State (78-64), Creighton (77-73), Rutgers (81-77), Wake Forest (57-44), Texas Tech (72-67) and Purdue (70-66) in non-conference play. They own road wins over Ole Miss (63-62), Oklahoma (80-78), Missouri (67-64) and South Carolina (76-72) in SEC play.
» Texas A&M boasts the ninth-best defensive efficiency according to KenPom.
» Texas A&M is led by graduate senior guard Wade Taylor IV (15.1 ppg), who is 24 points away from Bernard King’s school record of 1,990 career points.
» The Aggies play nine players at least 15 minutes per game.
» Texas A&M has the best record against Auburn (5-2) of any SEC team since 2019-20, head coach Buzz Williams’ first season in Aggieland.
SERIES HISTORY
» This is the 23rd all-time meeting between Auburn and Texas A&M. The Aggies hold a 15-7 lead in the series since 1962 and are 12-5 since they became members of the SEC during the 2012-13 season.
» The Tigers are 3-7 in the last 10 meetings with Texas A&M A&M. Auburn is also 2-5 in seven tries at Reed Arena (won in 1991 (pre-SEC), 2014 and 2019).
» In both teams’ last meeting, Auburn won 66-55 at Neville Arena in the only matchup between the two teams last season. It snapped the Aggies' three-game winning streak in the series. Johni Broome went for 10 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and two assists in the victory.
AUBURN-TEXAS A&M SERIES (Last 10 Games)
Feb. 18, 2017 A L, 62-81
Feb. 7, 2018 H L, 80-81
Jan. 16, 2019 A W, 85-66
Mar. 4, 2020 H L, 75-78
Jan. 2, 2021 A L, 66-68
Feb. 12, 2022 H W, 75-58
Mar. 11, 2022 N L, 62-67
Jan. 25, 2023 H L, 63-79
Feb. 7, 2023 A L, 78-83
Jan. 9, 2024 H W, 66-55
COACHING SIDEBARS
» Bruce Pearl is 4-10 in his head coaching career against Texas A&M and 2-5 in head-to-head matchups with Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams, all while coaching Auburn. Pearl is 2-5 against the Aggies at Neville Arena, 1-4 in College Station and 1-1 in the SEC Tournament.
» Meanwhile, Buzz Williams is 5-2 versus Auburn including 2-2 at Neville Arena, 2-0 in College Station and 1-0 in the SEC Tournament.
IT JUST MEANS MORE
» Auburn has tied the school record, which was set during the 2021-22 campaign, with 15 SEC victories this season and can set a new record with a win at Texas A&M.
» The Tigers started 9-0 in SEC play for the third time in program history including the second time in the last four seasons.
» The Tigers previously started off hot at 10-0 in SEC play during the 2021-22 season under head coach Bruce Pearl and 11-0 in 1958-59 under head coach Joel Eaves.
MOST SEC WINS IN PROGRAM HISTORY
2024-25 15-1
2021-22 15-3
1998-99 14-2
PLAYER TO WATCH: MILES KELLY
» Senior guard Miles Kelly scored a season-and game-high 30 points on 9-of-14 shooting from 3-point range to help lead Auburn to its first win at Kentucky since 1988 on Saturday. Kelly's 30 points are the most by an Auburn player in a game at Kentucky since John Mengelt scored 42 points in 1969. It was Kelly’s third career 30-point game.
» The sharpshooter leads Auburn with 69 three-pointers on 41.1 percent shooting from deep this season. He has made at least four 3-point field goals in a game six times this season. His nine 3-pointers at Kentucky were one off Lance Weems’ school record 10 3-point field goals against Arkansas in 1996 and were the most 3-pointers by an Auburn player against the Wildcats all-time and the most by a Tiger in Coach Pearl’s tenure on the Plains.
» Kelly is nine away from 1,400 career points in his collegiate career. He earned a National Player of the Week nod by ESPN’s Dick Vitale on Monday.