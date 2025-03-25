Auburn Tigers Freshman Phenom - Tahaad Pettiford has Arrived
Auburn Tigers freshman Tahaad Pettiford didn't enter the NCAA Tournament with extensive starting experience. In fact, the guard started just one regular season game this season. However, he played a key role off he bench for the entire season, and that experience has paid dividends as Auburn advanced to the Sweet 16.
The first two games of the NCAA Tournament provided a potential glimpse into next season. So far, Pettiford averaged 19.5 points per game, five rebounds and four assists. Combine that with shooting 60.8% from the field including 44.4% from beyond the arc, and you have the makings of a star.
Not to be overlooked, the freshman cashes in from the charity stripe, connecting on 84.6% of his attempts. Basically, he finds multiple ways to score, giving the team a weapon off the bench.
Crucial Moments
Pettiford arrived at moments when Auburn needed him most. When facing a team that can break off extended scoring runs, keeping them within striking distance becomes key in surviving those runs and wearing down a less talented opponent.
For example with 14.19 left in the first half, the Bluejays pulled ahead capped a 6-0 run to push ahead 12-10. Pettiford reclaimed the lead on the next possession with a three-pointer of his own to stem the momentum.
After another three pushed Creighton ahead 28-25 with 5:48 left in the half, Pettiford's answered a again with a mid-range jumper. He led all scorers with 23 points, and the freshman was the player of the game.
Next Task
In their next game, Auburn faces Michigan. The Wolverines bring a post-dominant team to the court. As a result, Pettiford will need to assume some of the scoring, since Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell will need to contend with a pair of seven-footers in Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf.
Under those circumstances, Pettiford needs to continue his stellar play and keep playing an aggressive style. Michigan will unclog the lane, in order to contend with the perimeter. Meanwhile, Broome will do his part to force Michigan into foul trouble.
Overview
Pettiford arrived during the tournament. Any semblance of perceived nerves dissipated after the first game against Alabama State. Now, not only does the spotlight increase, but so do the rewards.
Auburn has the ability to win in a variety of ways with a variety of players. Freshman Tahaad Pettiford adds another gamechanger for the No. 1 overall seed.