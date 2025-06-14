Auburn Tigers Impact Freshman Revealed by CBS Sports
Chris Hummer of CBS Sports released a list of freshmen that could make an impact during the 2025 college football season on Friday, and there was a large Auburn Tigers presence on that list. That presence? The 6’5” 339 DL Malik Autry from Opelika, Ala.
Autry comes to Auburn as a 5-star recruit via 247Sports, the No. 25 recruit in the nation, No. 4 at his position, and No. 2 in the state of Alabama. According to Hummer, Autry is just the type of player the Auburn front has been searching for.
“Auburn spent much of the offseason looking to add an impact to its defensive line room through the portal. The Tigers never quite landed that guy, instead adding a trio of role-playing transfers. But Autry is capable of being a true game changer inside for Auburn,” Hummer wrote on CBS Sports.
That trio of role-playing transfers Hummer alluded to includes Florida A&M transfer James Ash, Western Kentucky transfer Dallas Walker IV, and Liberty transfer Jay Hardy. Ash recorded 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season, Walker IV recorded 50 tackles, and Hardy recorded a career-high 31 tackles and 2 sacks in 2023 before missing most of 2024 with a knee injury suffered vs New Mexico State.
According to Hummer, this lack of a true proven stalwart in the middle of the defensive line, plus Auburn’s tendency to rotate bodies up front, could lead to some time and even an eventual breakout for the freakishly athletic freshman.
“Maybe it doesn't happen early in the season for Autry, but it would be far from shocking to see him emerge as a key contributor for Auburn this year. The Tigers have a need, and Autry is going to be hard to keep off the field, especially for a team that played six interior defenders at least 70 snaps last season,” Hummer wrote.
Furthermore, if Autry does see significant time, the freshman should be able to find more one-on-one opportunities thanks to his possible top-10 pick teammate in Keldric Faulk. The Tigers’ standout pass rusher put up 7 sacks last season and finds himself as one of the hottest defensive prospects in football as the 2025 season approaches.
However, regardless of who is beside him, Autry’s frame and explosiveness should make him a formidable opponent for any opposing offensive lineman for years to come, whether it be in the SEC, or someday even the NFL.