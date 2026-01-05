Auburn Scores Massive Roster Win, Crucial Defender Avoids Transfer Portal

The Auburn Tigers may have just scored the biggest roster retention win of the current transfer portal cycle.

Freshman edge rusher Jared Smith will be returning to Auburn for his sophomore season, he announced via social media on Saturday. He marks the 15th Tiger to announce their intention to stay on the Plains and return for 2026.

This is a massive keep for Alex Golesh, D.J. Durkin, and company, as Smith is one of the most talented young players on the roster. With the departures of standout defensive ends Keldric Faulk and Keyron Crawford to the NFL Draft, and the expected losses of Amaris Williams and Jamonta Waller to the transfer portal, retaining Smith is extremely important.

Smith was one of the top prospects in the nation out of high school, with 247Sports ranking him four stars and as the No. 7 edge rusher in the 2025 cycle. He was also listed as the No. 71 overall player in the class and the No. 3 prospect from the state of Alabama.

The lengthy 6-foot-6, 260-pound former four-star saw a total of 110 snaps in nine of Auburn’s 12 games this past season, with his best game of the season coming against South Alabama. Smith recorded three quarterback pressures, including two hurries and one sack, and earned an impressive 92.3 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus in the Tigers’ win over the Jaguars.

Smith was used primarily as a pass rusher when he saw the field, as over half (53) of his snaps involved rushing the passer. He showed instances of an ability to create havoc off the edge, posting two sacks and one forced fumble, but saw limited playing time in his freshman campaign because of Faulk and Crawford.

With his intention to return to the Plains in 2026, Smith is the third young talent on the defensive line who is expected to stay next season. Interior defensive linemen Malik Autry and Jourdin Crawford are the other two, who are huge keeps for defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and this staff.

The Tigers will likely need to attack the transfer portal hard for defensive linemen, both defensive tackles and edge rushers, in the current window. The wide array of departing contributors from last year are abundant, whether it be due to graduation or the transfer portal, and Auburn needs to bring in a few veteran pieces who can fill these voids.