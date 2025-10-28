Auburn Tigers LB Xavier Atkins Earns National Recognition after Arkansas Win
DALLAS (FWAA) – Linebacker Xavier Atkins led the Auburn Tigers' defense with a career-high 13 tackles Saturday, including a pair of sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss as the Tigers came from behind to take a 33-24 win at Arkansas. For his play leading the Tigers in tackles for a fifth straight SEC game, Atkins earned the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for the weekend of Oct. 25 by the Football Writers Association of America.
Each week during the regular season, the FWAA has selected a Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week since 2001. This is the first time since 2006 for an Auburn player to earn the weekly award and third time overall.
The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2025 Bronko Nagurski Trophy on Nov. 20. The national defensive player of the year will be chosen from those finalists who are part of the 2025 FWAA All-America Team and presented with the trophy at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet on Dec. 8 at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Players may be added or removed from the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list during the season. If a player isn’t already on the preseason watch list, including Atkins this week, each week’s honored player is added at that time.
Atkins, a 6-0, 210-pound sophomore from Houston, had a command performance against Arkansas as the Tigers’ defense held firm in the second half to allow the comeback. Atkins’ 13 tackles were the most by an Auburn player in just over three seasons since Owen Pappoe had 16 against Ole Miss on Oct. 15, 2022.
Auburn’s 17-0 scoring margin in the fourth quarter sealed the game at the end of a 23-3 rally in the second half. With Atkins leading the way, Auburn’s defense held the Hogs to only five first downs and 28 rushing yards in the second half.
It was a continuance of a torrid defensive streak for the inside linebacker in his first season at Auburn after playing his freshman season at LSU. Atkins leads the SEC with 13.0 TFL’s and is tied for second in the league with 61 tackles and 7.0 sacks. He has 4.0 sacks in the last two games.
In five SEC games, Atkins leads the league with 9.0 TFL (2.5 more than any other player) and ranks second in tackles (49) and third in sacks (5.0).
It is also Atkins’ second game with 4.0 tackles for loss this season, marking him as the first Tiger since 2005 (Stanley McClover) to have multiple games with 4.0+ TFL in a season. Two of the SEC’s four defensive performances with 4.0 TFL’s now belong to Atkins.
Auburn has not had a Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner. Its last finalist was defensive tackle Derrick Brown in 2019, with Nick Fairly (DT, 2010) and Carlos Rogers (CB, 2004) as other former finalists. The Tigers’ last weekly honoree was defensive end Quentin Groves on Oct. 14, 2006, following a 27-17 win over Florida.
The Tigers host Kentucky on Saturday with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on the SEC Network.
The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalists. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from the finalists named in November. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.
The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football’s Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw "Bronko" Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 950 recipients since 1935. This season, 13 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday. For more information about the NCFAA and its award programs, visit NCFAA.org or follow on X at @NCFAA.
The Charlotte Touchdown Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 1990 for the purpose of promoting high school, collegiate, and professional football in the Charlotte, North Carolina region. Since its inception, the club has grown as well as diversified boasting a sponsor team of more than (80) companies. The Club's activities and services focus community attention on the outstanding Citizenship, Scholarship, Sportsmanship, and Leadership of area athletes and coaches. Through individual and corporate support, more than $3,000,000 has been raised and donated to benefit the Touchdown Club's scholarship efforts.
Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably. For over 121 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated is traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "COKE". More information about the Company is available at cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Founded in 1941, the Football Writers Association of America consists of 1,300 men and women who cover college football. The membership includes journalists, broadcasters and publicists, as well as key executives in all the areas that involve the game. The FWAA works to govern areas that include game-day operations, major awards and its annual All-America team. For more information about the FWAA and its award programs, contact Steve Richardson at tiger@fwaa.com.