Auburn Tigers Lose Veteran CB To Transfer Portal
After three seasons as a member of the Auburn Tigers, cornerback Keionte Scott has opted to hit the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility according to Caleb Jones on X.
Scott was a senior this season, but a new ruling has given JUCO players additional eligibility. He is the fifth Auburn defensive back to hit the portal.
There is no speculation as to where Scott will end up continuing his college career at this point.
Prior to transferring to Auburn ahead of the 2022 season, Scott spent two seasons at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. Throughout his three seasons with the Tigers, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound defensive back appeared in 33 games and started 23 of them.
In those appearances, Scott recorded 115 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, 10 pass deflections and one interception.
As a JUCO prospect, Scott was a four-star recruit, the No. 2 JUCO player available and the No. 1 JUCO cornerback in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports. The San Diego, Calif. native chose Auburn over programs such as Arizona, BYU, Oregon and Tennessee.
Scott joins starting safety Caleb Wooden, reserve safeies Laquan Robinson and C.J. Johnson and cornerback Antonio Kite, who was dismissed from the program in October, as Auburn defensive backs who have decided to hit the portal.
The Tigers landed three cornerbacks in their sixth-ranked 2025 high school recruiting haul, four-star prospects Donovan Starr and Blake Woodby as well as three-star Devin Williams.
According to 247Sports, Auburn’s portal class is ranked No. 4 nationally behind Texas Tech, LSU, Ole Miss.
