Auburn Tigers Make Cut for Nation's No. 1 Recruit
Hurricane, Utah small forward AJ Dybantsa has narrowed down his commitment list to seven finalists. Along with the Auburn Tigers, rival Alabama, blue bloods UNC and Kansas, as well as well Baylor, BYU and Kansas State are in the running, per ESPN College Basketball analyst Paul Biancardi.
This finalist list was confirmed by Dybantsa when he reposted the tweet by Biancardi with the added block seven emoji on his Instagram story.
Dybantsa is the consensus No. 1 player across all major rankings such as ESPN, 247 Sports, On3.
The Utah Prep forward has a perfect rating of 100 on 247 Sports.
Reports on him declare the sky is only the limit for him.
“The bottom line is this: Dybantsa controls his own future,” 247 Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote. “If he continues on his current path, then there's no one in high school basketball with more potential than him.”
There currently no Crystal Ball prediction on 247 Sports for where Dybantsa will commit. Given that he still has a list of seven schools, that’s not surprising.
However, Dybansta teased some interest in Auburn back in March with an Instagram post of himself in a Tigers uniform.
We are in the earliest stages of men’s basketball recruiting for 2025 too. Auburn has yet to land a commit for this class. Schools who have landed commits have between one and three so far. Most schools in 2024 had between five and 10.
In 2024, Auburn’s recruiting class had five commits. Two are recruits who have signed their letters of intent and three others are transfers.
One of the notable recruits for 2024 is point guard Tahaad Perriford, the second-ranked player at his position.