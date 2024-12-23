Auburn Tigers Sign No. 1 Wide Receiver in Transfer Portal
The Auburn Tigers have added another highly-rated player out of the transfer portal, signing former Georgia Tech wide-out Eric Singleton Jr.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore has played in all 24 games throughout his two seasons with Georgia Tech and started 22 of them. Singleton has totaled 104 receptions for 1,468 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the team in receiving yards in 2024 with 754.
The Douglasville, Ga. native is a four-star transfer and the No. 1 wide receiver in the transfer portal according to 247Sports. Coming out of high school, Singleton was a three-star recruit who reported offers from Auburn, Michigan State, and Nebraska among others.
The addition of Singleton could be beneficial for Auburn as it would help it replace KeAndre Lambert-Smith who led the Tigers in receptions and receiving yards with 50 and 981 respectively, while co-leading in receiving touchdowns with Cam Coleman, each having eight.
Lambert-Smith was another top portal receiver, landed by the Tigers ahead of the 2024 season. His addition gave Auburn’s group of talented, young prospects at the position time to develop.
Singleton joins former Wake Forest wide receiver Horatio Fields, a four-star transfer, the No. 27 player and the No. 9 wide receiver in the portal according to 247Sports, as the second player Auburn has added at that position via the portal. The Tigers signed three wide receivers, four-star Derick Smith and three-stars Sam Turner and Erick Smith (Derick Smith’s brother).
The addition of Singleton gives Auburn its 14th transfer in and has its portal class ranked fourth according to 247Sports behind Texas Tech, LSU and Ole Miss.
Click here to read about the 15 players who have announced their intention to transfer from Auburn as well as keep track of the Tigers’ activity in the portal.