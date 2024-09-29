Auburn WR Believes 'We Should Have Won’ Against Oklahoma
For the third time this season, the Auburn Tigers lost a close game inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners led a fourth-quarter rally to come back from being two scores down to win 27-21. It was their first conference win as a new member of the SEC.
Freshman wide receiver Malcolm Simmons was one of Auburn’s bigger contributors on the offensive side of the ball, catching four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
This loss is a tough one to take for Simmons who believes Auburn was right there.
“We should have won it,” Simmons said. “We should have finished the second half. I mean stuff happens. We got bigger, better games in the future. Hopefully we go get these next away games and hopefully come out on top. I hope we make the playoffs.”
Auburn has struggled offensively at times this season but looked more prepared on that side of the ball against Oklahoma. Simmons credited the team’s bond for that progress. The outgained the Sooners 482 to 291 in total yards.
“Just us coming together and being a bond, being a brotherhood,” Simmons said. “Just us going out there, making plays. Whenever our name is called somebody is going to make a play. We know we’ll be able to come together and score points.”
Auburn has had a problem with turning the ball over, including a costly pick-six that ended up being the game winner for Oklahoma. Simmons believes those mistakes are fixable.
“It’s frustrating but you learn from it as a team,” Simmons said. “As a team you grow from it. Knowing that those little mistakes could be the change of the season. Going in as a team and practicing harder and just doing little things to stop the mistakes.
Auburn hits the road for the first time next week, heading to Sanford Stadium for a matchup with the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and the television broadcast can be found on ABC and ESPN+.