Auburn University Built It, and the Auburn Family Filled It
Following a historical season for Auburn Tigers baseball, it was announced on Tuesday that there is a new attendance record for Plainsman Park. The previous record of 163,797 was shattered this year, boasting a new number of 201,703.
The Tigers ranked ninth in the nation in average attendance and 10th in total attendance, according to the NCAA.
The Tigers’ 41-win season came at a good time for the program. Auburn University renovated Plainsman Park before the season, and fans were rewarded with a 28-8 record at home as well as an NCAA Regional and Super Regional. The renovations added a new First Base Club, Home Plate Club, and the famous ‘War Eagle Wall’ general admission space, along with other general amenities.
Auburn was able to host an NCAA regional for the seventh time in program history (1978, 1999, 2003, 2010, 2022, and 2023), and the Super Regional was the first time in program history that Auburn was a host.
After missing the NCAA Tournament last season, Auburn looks to be in good shape to string together several strong teams. The roster season included plenty of young talent, including three freshmen who were big contributors their first season on The Plains. Freshmen Bub Terrell, Chase Fralick, and Chris Rembert all boosted the Tigers’ performance this season. Rembert was recently named Freshman All-American.
Senior and projected first-round pick Ike Irish has an important decision to make on whether he will test his waters in the draft or return to Auburn for another season. The Show will be hard to turn down if he’s the 13th pick in the MLB Draft as projected by Bleacher Report.
“If you build it, he will come,” is a famous line from the movie Field of Dreams. Auburn built it, improved it, and the Auburn Family showed up in droves in response.