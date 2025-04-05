Auburn vs. Florida in the Final Four, the Basketball Rivalry the SEC Needs
The Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators meet for the second time this season in Saturday’s Final Four clash While no one will overtake Alabama as the Tigers’ primary rival, the Tigers and Gators have the makings of an outstanding rivalry on the hardcourt.
Auburn and Florida were permanent rivals across the SEC East and SEC West for years before expansion laid waste to college football tradition. With more games in basketball, the Gators and Tigers control their fate more closely in basketball. Keep winning, and two of the premier teams in the SEC can meet each other several times a season with high stakes.
With the teams meeting in the Final Four, one of them will be playing on Monday night, while the other’s season ends in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday. At this point, anything short of a championship will feel like a disappointment. No moral victories exist in the SEC.
Necessity
Believe it or not, these two teams need another basketball rivalry. Auburn can look to Alabama for an eternal foe. The Tigers and Tide will fight for centuries to come. While their basketball exploits caught recent attention, basketball will always play second fiddle to the Iron Bowl when it comes to capturing the state’s attention.
On the other hand, Florida doesn't enjoy another basketball rivalry. For years, people attempted to make the University of Georgia a suitable rival for each on the hardwood. Yet, UGA continuously failed to hold up their end of the bargain. By floundering in mediocrity , the Bulldogs don't draw enough attention to their program. As a result, with the simultaneous ascension the Gators and Tigers have found a worty foe in one another.
Natural Fit
Unlike most prospective feuds, this one would start from a place of respect. Todd Golden and Bruce Pearl have a relationship that goes back years. Golden played for Pearl during the 2009 Maccabiah Games. Then, he worked for him during those early years at Auburn.
Under those circumstances, making this a rivalry not only helps both programs, but will ensure that you will not see coach disrespect. More of a gentleman's rivalry, of sorts.
Fighting for Conference Dominance
One of these teams will represent the SEC in the championship game. Standing as the flagbearer of your conference means that the other teams will want to take your crown. Imagine if Florida wins the national championship and the following year, the SEC makes the rematch with Auburn a major media event. As you know, the commissioner loves press and the lure of the camera.
Overview
The Final Four matchup will embed roots into the mutual histories of these programs. At least one fanbase will harbor resentment for the loss. In turn, that makes the ensuing games over the next few years must-watch TV - the SEC's version of Duke vs. UNC.
Additionally, watching either school play Georgia and claiming it a rivalry in basketball doesn't seem right. Instead of boring fans to tears, it gives the league another rivalry to bank on.